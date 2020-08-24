By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — Mercer County Schools are out of the danger zone — at least for now — in Gov. Jim Justice’s color-coded school re-entry system.
After being upgraded to “Code Orange” on August 21, the school system has been downgraded back to “Code Yellow.”
The county’s daily average rate is now standing at 9.00. If it climbs above 10 once again, it will return to orange.
Green and yellow categories allow business as usual for schools as far as in-person instruction and sports and extracurricular activities are concerned.
School Superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers told the Daily Telegraph last week that the board of education will be watching the county’s COVID-19 status “constantly.” How school will proceed depends on where Mercer County’s color code is on Saturday, Sept. 6. If the code is orange, for the first week of school learning will be all remote or virtual, and there would be no school activities.
“If the status is yellow, right now we plan to start with our elementary students every day, and our middle and high school students will be divided with 50 percent of the students attending each day,” Akers said. “That’s if we’re in yellow.’
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
