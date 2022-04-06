Mercer County is reporting a new low in terms of active COVID cases.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the number of known and active virus cases being tracked by the Mercer County Health Department stood at 15. These are individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are expected to quarantine for a period of five days.
That’s the lowest amount of active virus cases to be reported in Mercer County since the early days of the pandemic in 2020.
McDowell County as of Wednesday was reporting four active virus cases and Monroe County was tallying five, according to the DHHR data.
However, the number of deaths in Mercer County associated with COVID-19 is still climbing due to an ongoing data reconciliation process with official death certificates. The DHHR is now reporting 263 virus-related deaths in Mercer County since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020 to the present.
McDowell County is up to 72 deaths and Monroe County 46, according to the DHHR.
Statewide, virus numbers remain very low, although there was a slight increase in new cases reported Wednesday, which stood at 107. That number had been below 100 in recent days.
Statewide, 305 virus cases were considered active Wednesday. That’s up slightly from Tuesday when 263 active cases were reported.
The number of individuals hospitalized across the state with COVID Wednesday stood at 127. That number consists of 59 people who are vaccinated and 68 who are unvaccinated. The number of COVID patients in an ICU unit Wednesday stood at only 34 with 23 of those individuals being unvaccinated and 11 vaccinated.
So far 83,783 breakthrough cases have been reported in the state, which are instances of fully vaccinated individuals testing positive for the virus.
Neighboring Virginia doesn’t provide a tally of cases that are considered active or new. However, according to the Virginia Department of Health, Tazewell County has reported 10,193 cases of COVID-19 from the beginning of the pandemic to the present along with 165-virus related deaths.
Buchanan County has seen 4,871 cases of COVID-19 to date along with 115 deaths. Bland County has reported 1,760 cases of COVID from the beginning of the pandemic to the present with 21 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Although virus numbers are low right now, health officials are warning that will likely change, as the more contagious Omicron BA.2 sub-variant continues to spread. The same variant caused an increased in cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the United Kingdom. It’s about 30 percent more contagious than the original Omicron strain of the virus, according to the Associated Press.
While much still isn’t known about the BA.2 sub-variant, some are hopeful that improved vaccination rates, along with a growing number of individuals with natural immunity as a result of catching the original Omicron strain, may help in slowing another potential surge.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
