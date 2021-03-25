By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — In a hopeful sign, Mercer County is now down to only 148 active COVID-19 cases.
That's according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and a decrease from Wednesday, when 152 virus cases in Mercer County were considered active.
Back in January, there was as many as 700 active coronavirus cases in Mercer County.
The DHHR says 4,083 people in Mercer County have recovered from COVID-19 to date. However, there have been 120 virus-related deaths in Mercer County, which is one of the highest virus death tolls in the state of West Virginia.
The county is still making strides in terms of vaccine distribution. As of Thursday, the DHHR was estimating that 36.2 percent of Mercer County’s population, which currently stands at 58,758, had received the COVID-19 vaccine.
So far 21,211 doses of the vaccine has been administered in Mercer County with 10,925 shots going to those age 65 or above, the DHHR said.
Data regarding new daily virus cases in Mercer County is still unavailable. The Mercer County Health Department stopped providing that information to the media and the public — without an explanation why — on March 7.
In neighboring McDowell County, the state was reporting 63 active virus cases Thursday. Another 1,321 people in McDowell County have recovered from the virus to date. The state says 22 virus-related deaths have been reported in McDowell County.
In Monroe County, 29 virus cases are still considered active. Another 963 people in Monroe County have recovered from COVID-19 and 15 virus-related deaths have been reported to date in Monroe.
In Tazewell County, Va., 10 new virus cases were reported Thursday by the Virginia Department of Health. Tazewell County has reported 64 virus-related deaths to date.
Buchanan County reported five new virus cases Thursday. There have been 36 virus-related deaths to date in Buchanan. No new virus cases were reported Thursday in Bland County. Bland has seen 10 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Giles County reported three new virus cases Thursday. There have been 17 virus-related deaths to date in Giles County.
