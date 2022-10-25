PRINCETON — A surge of applications were submitted Monday after Mercer County residents learned that grant money is available for demolishing dilapidated homes and other structures on their property.
Mercer County recently received a $1.5 million grant from a state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) program for tearing down dilapidated structures. The City of Bluefield also received $1.5 million under the program, and the City of Princeton was awarded $275,000.
Lori Mills, Mercer County dilapidated structures officer, encouraged county people in a Saturday article of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph to apply for the money. The dilapidated building officer’s jurisdiction covers only the county’s unincorporated areas, and does not go into the cities of Princeton or Bluefield, the Town of Athens, the Town of Oakvale or the Town of Bramwell.
Mills said Monday that her office had been busy all day as people stopped by her Memorial Building office to drop off applications or contacted her by phone and email to see about applying. She initially said that she had 20 applications that day, but the 21st applicant walked into her office while she was talking to the Daily Telegraph.
Nine people requested an application by email, six more came into her office and more called by telephone, Mills said. She encourage more people to submit an application.
“Don’t delay,” she said, adding that the more applications her office receives, the easier it is to formulate a demolition schedule that makes the most of the available grant money.
The grant pays for removing asbestos if any is found, demolishing the structure and cleaning up the lot, Mills said. The county currently is not placing liens on dilapidated structures.
“It’s been a revolving door,” Mills said. “We have plenty of money and we want to make the best use of it to clean up our county.”
Mills said more applicants started arriving after the program was described in the Oct. 22 edition of the Daily Telegraph. One woman living in Virginia saw the story mentioned in the Roanoke Times and called Mills about a property she owns outside of Bramwell. The property proved to be outside the town limits and eligible for a county application.
Applications and complaint form are available on the door the dilapidated structures officer’s office in the Memorial Building at 1500 West Main Street in Princeton. Mills can be contacted at 304-431-8538 or 304-325-6354. The email address is lori.mills@mercercountywv.org.
