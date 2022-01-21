PRINCETON — A circuit court judge has ruled that Mercer County’s dilapidated and abandoned structures program can now go into the former Town of Matoaka and start addressing the dilapidated buildings there.
The Town of Matoaka’s dissolution was on the agenda Thursday of a Mercer County Commission special meeting. During the meeting, the commissioners said that the county can now enforce its codes within the town limits after a ruling from Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills.
“We did receive an order from the judge, Judge Wills, that gives the county the ability to go and assess structures within the Town of Matoaka. There are two structures that have collapsed — actually three – so there are some safety concerns,” said Lori Mills, Mercer County’s dilapidated buildings officer.
“Recently there was a fire in one of the structures, and what we want to do and what that order gives us the ability to do is to go in and assess the properties. We want to work with people, not against them, just to make sure everything is safe. and if there are repairs that need to be made, we do a work order, repair order, through the dilapidated structures committee to work with people to help them to do what needs to be done,” Mills stated.
Mills said that she would be looking at several Matoaka structures.
“It’s very obvious there’s definitely work that needs to be done in that area as far as dilapidated structures,” she stated.
The county’s dilapidated and abandoned building program has been doing well, Mills said.
“I’ve probably written up a total of, let’s say, 80, 85 properties. and to date since I started in July (2021), there have been 32 structures that have been removed; and that’s without any county money,” Mills said. “That’s just working with the homeowners to find a contractor to do it, to put them in the right direction to find a contractor and get those structures removed.”
“So, I’m really proud of the fact that out of 80-some properties, 30 some have been removed and cleaned up. Lots of different trailers, houses taken down, and what I’m noticing it that it’s kind of a ripple effect. Several properties have come down where we didn’t even have to send a notification to the owner,” Mills said. “They just realized that hey, things in the community are starting to get cleaned up. We had a church on Lorton Lick Road that had two houses that were dilapidated. They jumped in a couple of weeks ago to get a contractor to come in and remove those.”
There have been cases when property owners asked Mills about finding contractors ready to demolish structures.
“Just yesterday (Wednesday) there was another house removed in the Town of Athens that the owners came to see me and said, ‘Hey, who do we call to come and do a demolition next door?’ So I feel like we’re really laying the groundwork and it’s going well. and it’s much needed,” she said. “There are many structures that need to come down that have been sitting there for year after year, and that leads to drug activity and people squatting in these houses. and we don’t want that.”
“When you look at the dilapidated structures program as a whole, the main word that should come to mind first is safety, and that’s what I’m all about,” Mills said.
Former Matoaka mayor Todd Colonna spoke to the county commission during Thursday’s special meeting.
“I was the mayor of Matoaka for three terms, and during that time there was unpaid payroll taxes,” Colonna said later, adding that he and the town council were unaware of these unpaid taxes. These back taxes must be paid before the town can finally unincorporate, he said.
About $47,000 in back taxes have been paid, and about the same amount remains to be paid, he said. Now the county can come in due to the court’s ruling before all of the back taxes are paid and the town is finally dissolved.
County Commission President Gene Buckner told Colonna that the county was not involved in paying these back taxes, and that he should consult attorney Phillip Ball, who is handling the town’s dissolution. Ball was unable to attend the special meeting.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
