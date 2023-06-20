PRINCETON — Two resolutions that could help develop almost 400 acres of land to accommodate facilities for youth travel sports as well as commercial development were passed this week by the Mercer County Commission.
Jordan Maynor, assistant director of the Economic Development Authority of Mercer County, spoke during the county commission’s June 13 meeting about two resolutions designed to help development around 400 acres of land less than mile from the Interstate 77 and U.S. Route 460 interchange. The site is between Pisgah Road and Halls Ridge Road.
County Commission President Bill Archer read the two resolutions into the record, and the commissioners passed them unanimously.
“Today the county commission approved two resolutions,” Maynor said after the meeting. “One of the happens to be a TIF district.”
TIF stands for Tax Increment Financing.
“What that does is the county commission can set a boundary, geographically, in order to take a baseline property tax and then once development happens on that property, you can take the margin, the increment, and the growth of those taxes, and you can bond that out for financing to actually do the development,” Maynor said.
It is the same way with the second resolution, this one for an economic opportunity development district, he stated.
“Basically, instead of taking real estate taxes and the growth there, you take the growth in sales tax which property we’re talking about has a baseline of 0 sales tax currently; so once the development happens, there will be growth in sales taxes, and conservatively you can take projections on those over 30 years and bond those out for financing,” Maynor said.
The area’s size is going to be between 250 to 400 acres, Maynor said.
“A pretty significant development,” he added.
Part of the planned development would allow Mercer County to tap into an industry bringing tourists to the region.
“It’s going to be sports/recreation as well as commercial development,” Maynor said. “On the sports/recreation side it will baseball and softball oriented in the youth travel sports industry, which is a multi-billion dollar industry, a huge market for that brings in tons of tourists and visitors every single year. And the commercial development is to be determined subject to getting a commercial developer on board. Now we’re in the process of vetting those.”
A public hearing about the proposed development will be conducted July 26 at the Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton. The meeting, beginning at 6 p.m., will be in the courtroom of Circuit Court Judge William Sadler.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
