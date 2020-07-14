GARDNER — A small tractor hoisted the Development Authority of Mercer County’s sign and carted it away last week, sending it toward its new home in Gardner.
The development authority started moving in July 1 at the former USDA Forestry center on Gardner Road. The former federal facility – located on the former Mercer County Poor Farm’s site – was acquired earlier this year by the Mercer County Commission.
“We kind of packed things up and got settled July 1,” Executive Director John O’Neal said. “We’re still organizing, unpacking and still got a lot of stuff in boxes, but we are operating out of the new building.”
O’Neal said moving to the Gardner location, which is right of Interstate 77 near PikeView High School and the state Department of Highways’ District 10 headquarters, is an opportunity to promote the county in a better way.
“We are in a location that has been designated a high-priority development area,” O’Neal stated. “And it gives us a little more space to operate out of, and we will also be the property manager to assist the county in preserving the historic nature of the building.”
The 16,000 square foot building has historic significance, County Commissioner Bill Archer said. Outside the main entrance is a plaque commemorating when it was dedicated on Nov. 12, 1963. President John F. Kennedy played a major role in getting the building for Mercer County, and it was opened only a few days before he was assassinated in Dallas, Texas.
“We have high-quality professional office space,” O’Neal said. “It will also be an opportunity to bring some new jobs into this county.”
The Exit 14 area has been designated by the Mercer County Planning Commission as a high-priority development area. The state DOH district headquarters, PikeView High School and other facilities are in the area already.
“There’s already a fair amount of new development going on and there is great potential to expand on that,” O’Neal said. “I just think it’s very forward thinking of our county commission. They are taking a very proactive approach to economic development in the county.”
