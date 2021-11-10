PRINCETON — Departmental regulations keep Mercer County’s deputies clean shaven, but this month they’re growing beards and raising funds to help a local agency that aids children facing the tragedy of abuse.
Shave for the Brave helps Mercer County Child Protect, Inc. raise funding for its operations. Chief Deputy Alan Christian of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department was wearing new whiskers of his own Tuesday as he explained how the deputies are participating.
“So the month of November, I have decided to let my guys to grow a beard, which is in conflict with the first standing order as chief deputy, to shave their beards,” Christian said. “But it’s for a good cause, working with Child Protect of Mercer County. Those folks over there do a lot of good work in a stressful situation, dealing with children and abused children all the time.”
To participate in Shave for the Brave, deputies pay $25 to not shave for the month, and they are asked to go out and try to get matching contributions from people they know and businesses; they seek contributions only when they are off duty, Christian said.
As of Tuesday, 16 deputies were participating in Shave for the Brave, he stated.
“We’re asking any friends of the department to match our contributions,” Christian said. “Last time I checked, we were just shy of $500.”
People who want to donate can also contact Child Protect of Mercer County. Child Protect can be reached at 304-425-2710.
“They do a lot of good work. I think they’ve served over 5,000 children since 2001, so that’s a lot of stress on the ladies dealing with those children mistreated and abused, but they do a lot of good work,” Christian said. “We appreciate everything that they do.”
gjordan@bdtonline.com
