BLUEFIELD — Mercer County once again has more than 400 active COVID cases after seeing a steady decline following the September Delta variant surge.
The state DHHR (Department of Health and Human Services) on Wednesday reported 404 active cases in the county with 337 new cases during the previous seven days. The number of new cases each week has doubled since mid-November.
Mercer County is also approaching 200 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic, rising to 190 on Wednesday. The total number of confirmed and probable COVID cases in the county since the pandemic began has now exceeded 10,000, hitting 10,031 on Tuesday.
Bonnie Allen, Mercer County Health Department interim administrator, said the rising numbers are concerning.
“With the onset of colder weather and holiday gatherings, we are worried about another surge,” she said. “The community needs to take precautions by getting vaccinated and getting COVID boosters.”
Allen said the department, which is closed this week because of staff COVID exposure, will reopen Monday and plan a vaccine clinic for next week.
“In the meantime, residents can go Walgreens, CVS or the Bluestone Health clinics to get vaccinated,” she said.
McDowell County has also seen an increase in new and active cases, with 95 new cases reported last week and 113 active cases on Tuesday. Monroe County has seen a gradual rise as well, with 55 new cases during the previous week and 60 active cases.
Local statistics are reflecting statewide increases, with 8,482 active cases Wednesday, a number that keeps rising after dropping to 4,639 on Nov. 28.
The COVID-related death toll in the state surpassed 5,000 Tuesday and stood at 5,036 on Wednesday.
With the rising cases, the resulting number of hospitalizations concerns state officials.
After dropping quickly after the September Delta surge to below 500, on Wednesday state hospitals reported 593 COVID-related patients, with 205 in ICUs and 124 on ventilators, numbers that are also increasing.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said Tuesday the rise in cases could challenge state hospitals, referring to previous surges and the overload of hospitals that were often left with no beds available with patients transferred around the state when a bed became open.
Hospitals will be even more challenged now with a surge because “staffing is much less available than in the past,” he added, referring to staff losses related to quitting or going elsewhere for higher pay.
Gov. Jim Justice has scheduled a pandemic briefing for this morning at 10:30 a.m.
