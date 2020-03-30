BLUEFIELD — Two Mercer County residents who were isolated at home after testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) were scheduled Monday to come out of quarantine after being free of symptoms for at least three consecutive days.
Representatives of county agencies, local hospitals and other entities participating in a Monday morning telephone conference with the Mercer County Commission about the current coronavirus pandemic and its impact were informed that two patients who were isolated at their homes after testing positive for the virus would be coming out of quarantine.
They had been without a fever for at least three consecutive days, Dr. Kathy Wides, public health officer for Mercer County, said later.
Becky Walker, a public health nurse with the Mercer County Health Department, said the two people had been quarantined for 14 days, and they are able to come out of quarantine at this time.
"They just have to call me if they have symptoms of anything," she stated, adding they must still abide by the state's stay-at-home order, but can go out to get groceries.
The two people had 14 contacts, Walker said. Four of these people have come out of quarantine while the remaining 10 were still in isolation.
Wides said that while Mercer County has had just two positive cases for coronavirus, it is still important to be cautious and continue social distancing. There is still the possibility that people who have not been diagnosed could be carrying COVID-19 in the county.
