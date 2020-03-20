PRINCETON — Mercer County’s courthouse is currently closed, but elected officials said Thursday that the public is still being served despite the coronavirus pandemic.
County offices including the county clerk’s office, circuit clerk’s office, assessor’s office, sheriff’s department, magistrate court and prosecuting attorney’s office created procedures to do as much public business by telephone and email as possible while minimizing personal contact.
“It’s working out better than I had expected,” County Clerk Verlin Moye said. “You know, we’re still allowing people to conduct some very important business.”
Many people are taking their own measures to avoid a coronavirus infection.
“A lot of that comes naturally,” Moye said. “I guess due to the media nationwide and statewide, they’re just taking it upon themselves to limit the business they’re going to conduct. They’re prioritizing on their own. We’ve had some attorneys with some real estate and title extractors finishing their production. We’re just decreasing the crowd in our records room.”
“The general public seems to be cooperating with state and federal guidelines and now local guidelines,” he stated. “There’s a lot of calls and a lot of concern about the election.”
The primary election is scheduled for May 12. Moye said he was sure that there was going to be an increase in absentee voting, and his officer was recommending that senior citizens go ahead and order an absentee ballot.
“There has been some talk about postponing the election until some time in June maybe, but I don’t know if that’s going to be fruitful,” Moye said. “There are a lot of people who want to keep it on schedule; and I’m one of those, even realizing there’s going to be a lower turnout, naturally, at the end. We’re proceeding with early voting as scheduled. It will begin the 29th of April, so we have a little bit of time to make some changes.”
Moye said his office handled one marriage which had been planned already.
“We took a lot of the information over the phone, then they came in to exchange a little money,” he stated. “We ask people to leave visitors in the car. For the most part, people have been very understanding and cordial. We don’t need people to be impolite.”
County Assessor Sharon Gearhart said that business “was going very well” for her office. People are still getting answers to their questions and information that they need, and documents can usually be faxed or emailed.
“We’re waiting on people and helping people on the phone, and we seem to be getting a good response from it,” she said. “It’s just business as usually. It’s just not face-to-face or foot traffic.”
Down the hallway, Circuit Clerk Julie Ball said the new system was working well in her office
“Everyone has been very cooperative,” she stated.
Attorneys, attorneys’ secretaries and the general public can leave forms and documents in a drop box located inside the courthouse’s main entrance. The box is checked every 15 minutes.
“If they (public) have any questions, feel free to call us and we’ll help any way we can,” Ball said.
