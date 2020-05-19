PRINCETON — Wearing masks and standing 6-feet apart were the new normal Monday as the public returned to the Mercer County Courthouse for the first time in more than two months.
People stood 6-feet apart outside the courthouse’s temporary entrance as they waited for their turn to go inside. Most wore cloth masks or had one ready to put on. Circuit Clerk Julie Ball most of the people arriving at her office were following the social distancing guidelines.
“We’ve done well today,” Ball said. “We’ve been busy. The girls have been in and out of court all day. We’ve had people coming to the office and they have complied and they’ve been very patient. And they’ve worn their masks. Everybody’s been working together, doing the social distancing.”
The courthouse floor has been marked for 6-foot intervals were people can stand while waiting their turn to enter a department. An information desk has been set up so people will know which department they need, Ball said.
“That’s so we won’t have people wandering around,” she stated.
Anyone visiting the courthouse is required to wear a mask. County Commissioner Greg Puckett said Monday masks will be available at the entrance if a visitor does not have one.
The issue surfaced when concerns were raised related to the safety of everyone. Courthouse staff, when not in their offices, must also wear a mask, Puckett added.
“We want to do what is best for the safety and security of everyone,” he said. “It (wearing a mask) is a good thing to do.”
Many of the citizens coming to the courthouse wanted to pay their taxes and renew their driver’s licenses.
“Our office has been extremely busy,” Assessor Sharon Gearhart said. “They’re coming in to be assessed for their vehicles and I guess get their licenses renewed.”
Most visitors were following the new guidelines and waiting patiently outside the courthouse’s departments to be served, she stated.
County Clerk Verlin Moye said that about 15 people were waiting in line Monday morning when his office opened.
“It seems that most were here to pay their taxes and renew their tags. There’s been a steady stream of public throughout the day but most had very little wait-time. The lines of public have died down this afternoon and to best of my knowledge, everyone brought their own masks and wore them without hesitation,” Moye said. “It’s been a very busy day here at the courthouse, and everyone seems to be practicing social distancing....glad to be able to take care of their business matters.”
The Mercer County Clerk’s Office is currently preparing for the primary election.
“Downstairs we’re processing absentee ballots and preparing for the public test on Wednesday, at 10 a.m. at the voter’s garage,” Moye said. “Early voting begins on May 27 and continues through June 6.”
