PRINCETON – The Mercer County Courthouse is having phone issues today, according to County Administrator Vicky Reed.
"We are working with Forerunner Technologies and Frontier Communications to resolve these issues," Reed said. "Some offices have service and others do not. Currently the Sheriff's Tax Office and the Assessor's Office phones are out of service."
"We hope to have these problems resolved as soon as possible," Reed stated. "Updates will be provided as they become available."
