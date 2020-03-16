PRINCETON – The Mercer County Courthouse, Mercer County Courthouse Annex, the Memorial Building and other county facilities will be closed Tuesday as a precaution against coronavirus, a member of the Mercer County Commission said Monday.
"The Mercer County Courthouse will be closed starting Tuesday and we are evaluating the situation in regards to the coronavirus," Commissioner Greg Puckett said. "It includes the courthouse annex, it includes the Memorial Building, Glenwood Park and the Mercer County Animal Shelter."
"We are having an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss protocol moving forward," Puckett stated. "If people want information they can contact the county commission office at 304-487-8306 or they can email coronavirius@mercercountywv.org. We're going to promote the tax payment online system and if you do not have essential timely business, please stay at home."
The courthouse staff will be working, but the courthouse and courthouse annex will not be open to the general public, Puckett said.
County courts will operate on a modified schedule as authorized by the West Virginia Supreme Court, and Family Court will hear domestic violence cases as scheduled, according to the county commission's announcement. Magistrates are mandated to hear emergent cases.
Chief Justice Tim Armstead and the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia directed state courts Monday to suspend all but emergency proceedings through April 10 due to public safety concerns about coronavirus (COVID–19).
The court order filed Monday says all civil and criminal trials and jury orientations should be postponed, according to a press release from the supreme court. The only exception would be a trial where a criminal defendant’s speedy trial rights may preclude the postponement.
Emergency hearings arising from abuse and neglect petitions, domestic violence protective order petitions, mental hygiene petitions, and criminal arraignments and preliminary hearings with statutory time requirements can still be held, at the discretion of the presiding judge. Those emergency hearings should be held using technology to avoid person-to-person contact, if possible, according to the press release.
Circuit clerk’s offices and judicial offices throughout West Virginia where public access has been restricted should remain available by phone and e-mail and have drop boxes for court filings. There is a drop box for filings at the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia Clerk’s Office and the office will remain open.
All cases scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court on March 17, 18, 24, and 25 will be rescheduled. The Supreme Court order issued Monday supplements to the protocol issued March 12. Both are available on the West Virginia Judiciary website: http://www.courtswv.gov/covid19/COVID19.html.
“We are attempting to address the need to proceed with the critical work of our court system while also addressing the need to protect public safety. Any proceedings that either can be continued or that legally and technically can be held via telephone or video should be addressed in that manner so we can keep as many people outside of group settings as possible,” Armstead said.
