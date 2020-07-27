PRINCETON — A project at the Mercer County Courthouse that was initially scheduled to take three to four months to construct is finally complete.
Starting this morning at 8:30 a.m., visitors to the courthouse will enter through the doors on the original North Walker side entrance.
The South Walker side entrance that has been used as a temporary entrance for almost a year is now closed to the public, said County Administrator Vicky Reed.
Entrances were switched on Aug. 12, 2019, as crews started work on an ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) project on the North Walker side.
Ramps were constructed to provide easier access for the handicapped, who had been using an entrance at the Sheriff’s Department.
The courthouse has an elevator, but people had to climb the building’s front steps in order the reach it. They had to enter through the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department, but that passage to the elevator is also used for bringing regional jail inmates to and from the second-floor courtrooms.
In November 2017, the Mercer County Commission received a $100,000 state Courthouse Facilities Improvement Grant to install ramps, new sidewalks and handrails at the courthouse’s main entrance. The award is an 80 percent reimbursement with a 20 percent county match.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
