PRINCETON — Mercer County’s court system is not setting free pre-trial inmates because of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the county prosecutor said Thursday.
Mercer County currently houses 165 inmates at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver. Of these inmates, 71 are held on misdemeanor crimes (which carry less than one year of jail), and 93 are incarcerated for felony offenses–serious crimes which carry more than one year of confinement in the penitentiary, according to Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler.
“Our court system employs a pretrial release officer, Jackie Houchins,” Sitler said. “Her job is to evaluate the circumstances of each person being held on charges prior to their trial or conviction, and make recommendations to the circuit court whether these detainees should be held or released under community supervision–sometimes through electronically monitored home incarceration.”
Bi-weekly meetings are being held with Chief Public Defender Tracy Burks and Pretrial Release Officer Jackie Houchins to evaluate whether inmates should be considered for bond modification, Sitler stated. If so, their cases and the prosecutor’s recommendations are presented to circuit court for review.
“At our last meeting, we reviewed the entire inmate list and found only two cases where pre-trial bond release seemed clearly appropriate. Our highest priority is public safety. An inmate’s potential for violence, the nature of the offense charged, and prior record are the first things we look at,” Sitler said. “If the accused has little or no prior criminal history, we will consider an inmate’s medical treatment needs, employment status, and family support responsibilities.”
One of the two inmates whose case could have a pre-trial bond release is facing a petty larceny charge, Silter said. The second inmate is facing a charge of possession with intent to deliver.
“It’s important for the public to understand that our circuit judges carefully consider the likelihood that an accused will commit another crime when they make determinations about pre-trial bond release. Someone who is accused of a minor non-violent property crime is usually released on bond. However, almost all of our current jail detainees have substantial prior records, are accused of violent and/or dangerous offenses, or are serving post-conviction misdemeanor sentences. “
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
