PRINCETON – West Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins, Justice Tim Armstead and Justice John Hutchison visited court employees Friday in Mercer County to say ‘thank you’ for their dedicated service to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Supreme Court is very grateful to all the West Virginia judicial employees who worked so hard throughout the pandemic to fulfill our Constitutional mandate that the courts be open to all," Jenkins said. "A victim of domestic violence or a child being abused, for example, needed access to the courts and our dedicated judicial employees were there to help. It was only through their outstanding service that we were able to keep courts operating, even in the face of an unprecedented national emergency.”
Jenkins presented a special Certificate of Appreciation to employees from the Justices of the Supreme Court.
“I enjoyed and appreciated the visit from the justices. It is gratifying to know that the work we do is appreciated by the justices," Ninth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge William J. Sadler said. "I would also like to thank the justices for the leadership and assistance that they have provided the courts during the pandemic.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
