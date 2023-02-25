PRINCETON — Volunteer fire departments are facing rising prices and decreasing sources of funding as they work to keep their vehicles up-to-date and provide their members with up-to-date equipment, prompting one Mercer County commissioner to say that the county may have to look at adjusting its fire fees.
Aaron Beeman, president of the Mercer County Firemen’s Association, spoke Feb. 14 with the Mercer County Commission about the lack of money the county’s volunteer fire departments are facing. He said that the association was looking for $450,000 from the commission, which would give $50,000 to each of the county’s nine volunteer fire departments. The City of Bluefield and City of Princeton fire departments would not receive any of this money.
“The two municipalities are out of that,” Beeman told the commissioners. “They are not participating due to their own funding. This will go toward helping volunteer firefighters and their departments.”
The strain that the nation’s economy has felt over the last two to three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to increasing prices and shipping constraints, he said. Most of Mercer County’s fire departments have “out-of-date or soon to be out-of-date equipment.”
Most certification for current firefighting equipment is set to expire after being used for 10 years, Beeman said. This includes air masks and other gear which must be replaced every 10 years. Medical supplies and personal protective gear such as masks and gloves – which are not normally used on every call – had to be purchased during the pandemic.
Outfitting even one firefighter with required gear costs between $9,000 to $10,000, he added.
“When you have 10 to 15 people per station, that adds up quickly,” Beeman stated. “We’re all feeling fuel prices, gas prices. The volunteer fire departments in this county are working on limited funding. We can get funding through some state funding; it comes through the insurance fees. We also have the fire fee in this county. On that note, last year alone over $160,000 was turned into collections for nonpayment of the Mercer County fire fee, which comes to $12,000 to $13,000 less for each of these fire departments will have this year to work on.”
Commissioner Greg Puckett, who attended the meeting by teleconference, spoke at length about the funding issue. He is also a member of the Mercer County Fire Board.
“So we’ve discussed this in the (Mercer County) fire board meeting over the last year and there’s a couple of things we need to look it,” Puckett said. “I know there’s an incremental piece that was put forth eight years ago when the fire fee was put into place, going on nine years ago now when it got adjusted, and at the time it was a good adjustment. But the increasing costs, the inflation costs coming post-COVID, all the different gear in the firefighting apparatus that everything needs to be done, I do think there needs to be a change in the fire fee. I know that’s a difficult thing. They are in arrears in some in some ways in those collections of $160,000-plus, but I believe we’re going to end up having to go back and figuring out a way to make some incremental adjustments within the fire fee itself that it’s balanced out.”
Puckett said the fire board has looked at how funds are distributed among the departments.
“We talked about ways where businesses pay the more because when you’re fighting a fire at a larger facility, it’s obviously going to be more manpower, more things. There should be more of a backup service there to protect and get the monies where departments are going to be equal,” he said. “The other thing along that same line is that not all departments are equal. There are some that get more money based on population on the way the fee is distributed, but it costs no different than Matoaka, or in those rural areas, to fight a fire in these other areas in many ways.”
“And when you’ve got gear that’s getting outdated, – (Director Keith Gunnoe of Mercer County Emergency Management) put together a great list of what fire departments needed – and I have no doubt the money they’re requesting is exactly what they need; actually, they need more,” Puckett said. “But I do believe we need to look at a funding stream that is going to be more of a long-term solution than a short term.”
Puckett said public hearings would have to be held if the county commission considers adjusting the current fire fees.
“We’ve discussed this at the fire board meetings and I think probably having additional community discussions on the rates probably needs to happen,” Puckett stated. “Public meetings starting maybe in late spring would be great.”
County Commission President Bill Archer said he agreed with Puckett that the commission needed the public’s input.
“The public is the greater beneficiary from the efforts of the volunteer fire departments than anybody else here because they’re the ones whose homes are saved,” Archer said. “In many cases, whose lives are saved. These volunteers respond real quickly, but we can’t help the way that inflation is driving the cost of everything up. Those costs are sadly borne by the independent departments who work as entities themselves to try and get this, so when we bring an item up for discussion, I think what we’re trying to do is tell the public as well as the fire departments that this is an issue that needs to be addressed and I think it’s incumbent upon the commission to take some kind of action in order to address some of this.
“The financial requests that’s in the submission form is significant in itself, but it’s like step one of a thousand-mile journey. It’s only one part of it, but I think if the issue is properly sold to the public and properly framed so they can understand how vital it is not just because it keeps your insurance levels to a livable level, but because of the nature of what the firefighters do,” Archer said. “It’s not just structure fires. It’s every other kind of response. It’s wrecks.”
American Rescue Plan money has been used to help one local fire department purchase a new tanker truck. In August 2022, the county commission presented the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department with a $350,000 American Rescue Plan grant.
“And that was a significant expense in itself, but it was needed and most necessary,” Archer said. “We can’t sit down today and say yes to this but we can say that there needs to be an ongoing discussion about this. Even if we were to do this amount right now, it’s still not over,” Archer said of Beeman’s $450,000 request.
Chief Charlie Blankenship of the East River Volunteer Fire Department told the commission that his agency recently had to spend $49,000 for ladder truck repairs and another $23,000 to have a fire engine repaired. This “pretty much wiped out” East River’s county funds, he added with a request for assistance, possibly with an American Rescue Plan grant. Commissioner Gene Buckner said that ARP funding had been frozen until March.
“All of us understand the dire need,” Buckner said.
Puckett said that the county is still owed about $160,000 in fire fees.
Buckner had a question for Puckett. “Greg, you’re on the fire board. Why are we not collecting that money?”
“We’re making phone calls and we’re sending efforts out to from our lawyers, but you can’t get blood out of turnip,” Puckett replied. “If people don’t have the money, they’re not going to be able to pay, and we’re doing the best we can. It’s a matter of just trying to get back what you can from those who can make the payment.”
The county needs to find a way to have a fire ordinance that keeps up with inflation since current fees cannot cover the expenses that volunteer departments are facing, Puckett said later. The current ordinance is nine years old.
“We need to find a more equitable way to collect and distribute money so we can protect all of the people in the county,” Puckett said, adding that volunteer firefighters are not paid.
“They put their lives on the line and do not have up-to-date gear to protect themselves, so we’ve got to do better,” he stated.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.