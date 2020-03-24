BLUEFIELD — The two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mercer County are still in isolation, the Mercer County Health Department confirmed Monday.
“We have done the investigation and they are still in self-isolation. We contact them twice a day for their temperature and to see if their symptoms have changed,” Susan Kadar, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department said. “Once we do the tracking, we still have to follow them and check their symptoms everyday.”
“No one is hospitalized and they will follow the CDC protocol of isolation and be tested,” Dr. Kathleen Wides, medical director of the Mercer County Health Department, added. “So far there have been no positive tests on people under investigation. We are thoroughly following up on that but we really can’t give out any personal information about where they live or related issues like that.”
Kadar and Wides both declined to comment on whether the two Mercer County COVID-19 cases had been in contact with each other, citing HIPPA regulations.
“There has been no surge of infection from those original two at this point, but we are still monitoring, but we have gotten in touch with all contacts, done all the tracking and we are monitoring symptoms and temperatures while they are in isolation,” Kadar said.
The Mercer County Board of health has seven sampling kits. They expect more five sampling kits to be coming from the state level.
“Right now we have seven kits but we are expecting more. They are sampling kits, not testing kits. It is what we take the samples with and then they go to other labs to get tested,” Kadar said. “The State Health Department is testing them, LabCore and Quest.”
Kadar said that it could take anywhere from 24 hours to 72 hours for turnaround on the sampling kits depending on backlog.
“We have a handful, we are going to have a total of 12 kits,” Wides said. “We have to be very careful, we have to use them with great discretion.”
In a press conference on Monday afternoon, W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice announced that he is implementing a “Stay At Home” order. He clarified that residents of W.Va. could leave their homes only to perform essential tasks like buying food, picking up medication or other related medical reasons.
“I think the stay at home order is life-saving,” Wides said. “It is irrefutable, it is how China has gotten ahead of the curve, it is how Singapore and Taiwan have gotten control of their cases.”
Wides gave an example of how the “Stay at Home” order is one of the strongest in the toolbox to fight the spread of COVID-19. She cited the actions and resulting epidemiological study done focused on two different cities during the influenza pandemic of 1914.
“There were two America communities, one was St. Louis and one was Philadelphia. St. Louis acted quickly with stringent controls on public gatherings, store openings, schools, public speeches, churches, funerals, they closed it all down. St. Louis escaped with very few deaths,” Wides said. “Philadelphia decided to ignore it. The local chamber of commerce was actually very involved with that. There was a huge street fair and parade scheduled, a lot of money had been invested and Philadelphia was decimated by the flu.”
Wides said that the Mercer County Health Department is “extraordinarily pleased” with Gov. Jim Justice’s decision.
“We have got to cut down the contact, the gatherings, it is the only way we are going to get that curve flattened,” Kadar said.
At this time, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources, W. Va. has 20 positive cases, 610 negative cases and zero deaths.
The Va. Department of Health, at this time, is reporting 3,697 people tested, 254 positive cases, 38 hospitalized and 36deaths.
West Virginia counties will positive cases include Jackson, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marshall, Mercer, Monongalia, Putnam and Tucker.
Virginia counties infected include Lee, Franklin, Bedford, Botetourt, Amherst, Mecklenburg, Prince Edward, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Virginia Beach, Portsmouth, Norfolk, Newport News, York, Gloucester, Accomack, Charles City, Hanover, Goochland, Lousia, Fluvanna, Albemarle, Rockingham, Spotsylvania, Stafford, Culpeper, Prince William, Fairfax and Loudon.
