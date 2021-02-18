BLUEFIELD — Mercer County has reached 100 coronavirus-related deaths, a grim milestone in the ongoing pandemic.
A 66-year-old female from Mercer County was one of nine COVID-19 deaths to be confirmed Wednesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the county’s 100th virus-related death.
Despite the news, local health officials believe there will be fewer deaths in Mercer County in the weeks ahead as more and more citizens are vaccinated against the virus.
“That’s our wish and our hope,” Roger Topping, administrator of the Mercer County Health Department, said Wednesday. “That’s why we are doing this. That’s why the health department is giving these vaccines to try to eliminate these deaths and get more people to the point where they can fight off COVID. Having vaccines that are 94 to 95 percent effective, those are very good numbers.”
Topping said booster clinics for area residents who are pre-registered to receive the second dosage of the vaccine are still scheduled for today and Friday at the Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Training Center despite the winter storm that is expected to impact the region.
“Right now we are still scheduled to have them, and are planning to have them,” Topping said. “They are booster clinics, and each of them are filled. We are trying to work with the state and the National Guard to get extra Modernas in on Friday. And right now it looks like the storm is holding up those deliveries. They are coming out of Tennessee.”
Topping said the Mercer County Health Department could increase the number of vaccines that are administered each week if more vaccines were made available by the federal government.
“If we could just get more and more vaccine from the feds and from the manufacturer, the health department could do a thousand doses a week if we were given that many to give out,” he said.
With 100 deaths, Mercer County has far exceeded neighboring Raleigh County, which is reporting 54 coronavirus-related deaths.
However, Kanawha County is still higher with 275 virus-related deaths. Cabbell County also is reporting 158 deaths along with 125 in Wood County.
Of the 100 virus-related deaths to date in Mercer County, 24 of the deaths came earlier in the pandemic from the Princeton Health Care Center. Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Bluefield is reporting another 10 virus deaths along with nine deaths at the Maples Health Care Center in Bluefield and six deaths at the Stonerise Princeton Center.
That means 49 of the county’s 100 coronavirus-related deaths involved residents of area nursing homes.
While Mercer County’s virus death toll continues to climb, the number of active cases in the county is still declining. The health department reported 376 active cases Wednesday, which is down from 389 active cases Tuesday and a continuation of a downward trend in active cases that started in late January.
However, it should be noted that new virus cases continue to be reported in Mercer County each day. On Wednesday, the health department confirmed 10 new coronavirus cases and two probable cases.
In neighboring Virginia, another death was reported Wednesday in Tazewell County, the 39th virus-related death to date in Tazewell.
Tazewell County has reported 3,145 virus cases to date with 39 deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
