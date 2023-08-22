PRINCETON — Complaints about roaming dogs led Tuesday to a member of the Mercer County Commission proposing a leash law that would require dog owners to keep their pets on a leash or confined to their property.
County Commissioner Greg Puckett told County Commission President Bill Archer and Commissioner Gene Buckner that he has received numerous complaints about dogs roaming and being a nuisance. He proposed using a Raleigh County leash law as the template for one in Mercer County and getting a legal opinion about the idea from Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran.
The commission voted unanimously to start exploring the possibility of getting a leash ordinance.
“This is something we’ve been looking to do for a little bit,” Puckett said after the meeting adjourned. “I’ve gotten numerous complaints, especially for some reason over the last six months.”
Dogs being allowed to run loose impacts the safety and security of county residents and the dogs’ safety, he stated.
The goal is to have three public hearings about the proposed leash law in September or October.
Puckett spoke about the concerns some dogs owners have shared with him. The goal is to make sure dog owners are accountable if their pets are causing problems.
“I want to stress this is not necessary for the most rural areas of the county,” Puckett said. “This isn’t farm dogs. This isn’t cattle dogs. This isn’t hunting dogs. We had a hunter come to us and say well you know you can’t expect me to keep my hunting dog on a leash when we’re out in the woods and that’s not what this is for.”
Puckett said that his parents have a dog and many rural residents have one, too, but these dogs stay on their property and don’t cause a nuisance. There are times when dogs in the county’s more residential areas become a hazard.
“That’s the kind of situations we would be looking at,” he said. “Basically hold the owner accountable, and we would be looking at everything on a case-by-case basis.”
Under the proposed ordinance, which would be modeled after Raleigh County’s leash law, an animal control officer would check complaints about problem dogs and see about addressing the situation, Puckett said. If necessary, then a deputy would be able respond, look at the situation and issue a citation. The case would go before magistrate court. The Raleigh County ordinance has fines ranging from $5 to $100.
One dog owner, Robert Thomas of Black Oak Road, said he was concerned about the proposal. Five rescued dogs live on his property.
“What I see, they could take anybody’s dog. It’s going to have to be tied up or it’s going to have to be fenced,” he said.
Thomas said that his dogs stay on his property and don’t have to be kept behind a fence or be tied up. Law enforcement should be called when a dog is causing problems, but dogs that are behaving should not have to be kept on a leash or fenced in, he added.
Another county resident, Susan Arnold of the Athens area, told the commissioners that she supported a leash law.
“I’ll tell you why. There’s this dog in our neighborhood that has harassed people, harassed other dogs,” she said. “It sits in the middle of the road and almost got hit. There was a point a while back where an officer had to shoot a dog. I got upset. I don’t want to see any animal hurt, ever; but when it comes to the dog charging the deputy, I can understand why. Had the leash law been put in effect, the dog would maybe still be alive.”
Matt Bragg of the Mercer County Health Department said that his department has handled about 150 animal bite reports so far this year. About 20 of those reports involved wild animals, but the rest of those bites were inflicted by stray dogs.
“They’re truly a public health threat,” Puckett stated about strays.
Puckett added that a leash law would protect dogs, too. Property owners could take action if a threatening dog came onto his or her property.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.