PRINCETON — Funding from an opioid lawsuit will be coming to the area after the Mercer County Commission voted Thursday to execute an agreement the state Attorney General reached with an opioid manufacturer.
The Mercer County Commission met Thursday for a special meeting to consider a West Virginia statewide opioid agreement.
Attorney Tish Chafin with the Chafin Law Services discussed the opioid suit settlement with the commissioners. Earlier this year a pharmaceutical company, Endo, settled with West Virginia for $26 million, she said.
This sum will be payable immediately once the legal paperwork is completed, not over a period of time like some other settlements, Chafin said. After attorneys’ fees and other expenses are paid, percentages of the settlement will be going to municipalities and counties.
Chafin recommended that the county commission approve the settlement and authorize the county commission’s president, Commissioner Gene Buckner, to sign the necessary documents. This was made as motion and passed unanimously.
Before the special meeting was adjourned, Chafin also recommended that the county commission keep an item, Opioid Update, on its future agendas so she can address the commission if she needs to provide updates about upcoming opioid settlements. If there is nothing to address about the subject, that item can be tabled.
“Today we had to execute an agreement against an opioid manufacture named Endo,” Puckett said after the meeting. “They had come with a settlement of $26 million to the state. Of course, we have executed an agreement and memorandum of understanding with Chafin Law Services, which is representing us and this will follow a formula which is throughout the state, take off whatever fees and services will be there.”
“Counties will receive a certain dollar amount, which is unknown at this time, but we do know that we will receive some funding,” Puckett said. “The goal of this would be to figure out the best way to allocate these funds in the local community to make sure we offset the problems with the opioids that we’ve seen in the past. This is one settlement of many.”
Three more opioid settlements could be coming before the commission on July 5, Puckett said.
The National Association of Counties is looking at creating an opioid settlement task force to help garner ways where counties should perhaps spend their money, he added.
“So I think getting those guidelines and some preferred methods of expenditures will be a good thing,” Puckett stated.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
