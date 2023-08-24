PRINCETON — After distributing millions of dollars to entities ranging from volunteer fire departments to food pantries, the Mercer County Commission has voted to stop accepting American Rescue Plan grant applications.
In 2021, Mercer County received $11.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package. Local organizations such as the Wade Center in Bluefield, volunteer fire departments and Mercer County Child Protect have received funding for purposes ranging from renovations and purchasing equipment to supporting human service programs.
“We’ve been fortunate to have this kind of money come in and help with several different areas of infrastructure and even a food pantry,” Commissioner Gene Buckner said Tuesday.
The American Rescue Plan money is starting to run out, he said. About $1.8 million is left in the ARP fund.
“Basically, we’re just out of that money,” Buckner said. “I’m going to take a motion that we stop taking applications for ARP funds.”
Commissioner Greg Puckett seconded the motion. The commission will provide ARP grants which have already been approved, but new applications will not be accepted.
The county hopes to use the remaining ARP funds to construct a new storage building near the Mercer County Courthouse Annex. This building would be used for storing magistrate court records, county clerk records and the county’s voting machines in a climate-controlled setting, Puckett said. Estimates for constructing this new facility are higher than expected, but the county will look for ways to reduce the costs such as using a prefabricated structure.
If any of the money remains after the building is constructed, there is the possibility that applications would be accepted again, Puckett said.
The commission voted unanimously to stop accepting the applications.
