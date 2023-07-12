PRINCETON — A thick mat of living green covering part of Glenwood Lake has become a new challenge as Mercer County works to improve the overall offerings of Glenwood Recreational Park.
The lake was recently closed to boating, fishing and related activities while the rest of the park remains open for activities such as picnicking and hiking. Rows left by a boat sent out to break up the algae bloom could be seen Tuesday.
Algae and upcoming renovations at the lake and nearby Dan Hale Reservoir were on the Mercer County Commission’s agenda Tuesday.
“We’ve seen this for a while. It’s been a struggle,” County Commissioner Greg Puckett said of the algae bloom. “We saw this coming about a month ago because of the way the weather was for a period of time, we weren’t sure how the algae blooms were going to come out, but we want to assure the public it’s not a public health issue. We are trying to treat that as we can and we’ve got testing that’s gone into that, so hopefully when we get the results of the tests back we’ll know how to treat it properly and move forward; but for right now the lake’s going to remain closed to boat traffic, power boats and things like that.”
The lake’s southern section near its dam is clear, but the decision was make to close the entire lake to boating and fishing for consistency, Puckett said.
“Right now just because we want to be consistent and make sure. It’s better to go consistent than ‘where can I and ‘what should I?’” he said. “I think it’s a better opportunity to do it that way.”
The lake has become shallow near the paddleboat docks.
“I think one of the main issues is the fact that the lake is really shallow,” Puckett said. “Over the last 50-plus years all the silt has come off the mountain and filled up that lake. You can still see where the original (creek) channel is. It’s a little deeper, but we’re ... the spillway area is, it’s only a foot deep. So that really allows the algae to come up and bloom well. It’s very unfortunate, but it’s an inconvenience.”
The Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District (PSD) is having tests done to determine what type of algae is blooming across the lake.
“As of right now, I haven’t heard anything if the PSD has found a solution (type of algae),” Puckett said. “We are working with alternative solutions to try and do whatever we can. Certainly the more chemicals we keep out of the lake, the better. We don’t want to treat this with something that could be harmful.”
Both Commissioner Gene Buckner and Puckett reminded the public Tuesday that local drinking water is not coming from Glenwood Lake. There are plans to renovate the dams at Dan Hale Reservoir as well as Glenwood. The dams at both lakes will be improved and the plans for Glenwood Lake call for dredging it. Work at Dan Hale will take place first.
“That’s going to be a while,” Puckett said of the plans for both lakes. “We’re starting the process now because that’s going to be a fairly expensive process. It could be a year and a half from now.”
The county has had to deal with algae at Glenwood in the past. Puckett visited Glenwood Lake Tuesday and looked out at the rows left by a boat.
“We’ve had this a couple of times. If you go back the last couple or three years we saw that happen,” he said. “We were able to treat it effectively and kind of move forward. Right now, it’s probably the most intense that it’s been, so you’ve got to take each little moment and reduce it. I know earlier, I think yesterday, they went out there and tried to chop some of it up ... if you get it moving, it will be flushed down through the system and then you can treat whatever’s left in the blooms.”
Addressing the algae problem is one part of the work going into improving the overall park. The dock Puckett stood on was worn and warped in places. New boards replacing old ones on the walkway could be seen. One plan is to replace the dock, then elevate it and the adjoining putt-putt-golf course and playground by 2 feet to help keep them out of floods. Puckett added that he hopes to replace a curly slide that was part of the playground for years.
“It’s old and used and we’ve got to make a significant investment, especially on the front part of the park. Ideally, what I would like to see, I would like to see us redo our entire putt-putt course ... (to have) more of a championship-type putt-putt course,” he said. “Also we need to redo our playground, and then we have to elevate everything.”
The plan is make the improvements when the lake and dam are renovated. If the work is done too soon, it will need to be changed later.
“I don’t want to invest half a million dollars and have to come back three or four years later,” Puckett said.
This is why the county is spending money on building amphitheater, pickle ball courts, new picnic shelters and an American With Disabilities playground on the park’s upper area where the lake dredging and dam renovations won’t impact it, he said.
Puckett looked out at the lake. Debris including a balloon and a ball could be seen on the surface.
“The problem is when you have a lake that looks like this, people forget to treat it with respect,” Puckett said. “We see a lot more trash now going into the lake. We know when your environment looks better, people treat it better.”
Puckett leaned on the railing.
“Yes, it’s a problem,” he said. “Please be patient as we work through the process.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
