PRINCETON — Properties where owners let trash pile up, keep abandoned vehicles or allow problems like fire hazards to exist often cannot be handled by county officials, but a set of codes created by an international council could let the county address property maintenance issues.
Dilapidated Structures Officer Lori Mills spoke recently to the Mercer County Commission about the International Property Maintenance Code (IPMC).
“It’s through the International Code Council and these are the standards that basically everyone uses, and each state adopts the set of code standards once every three years,” she said. West Virginia is among the state using these IPMC standards.
“Basically, there’s a new volume of code books that come out every three years,” Mills said. “The goal is to adopt the Property Maintenance Code to be the tools in the tool box to deal with trash, abandoned vehicles, fire and safety issues, and address properties that are unfit for habitation.”
The IPMC is a maintenance document intended to establish minimum maintenance standards for basic equipment, light ventilation, heating, sanitation and fire safety, Mills said during presentation to the county commission. Responsibility is fixed among owners, operators and occupancy for code compliance. The IPMC provides regulation and safe use of existing structures in the interest of the social and economic welfare of the community.
Farms are exempt from IPMC regulations just as they are exempt from the county’s dilapidated structures ordinance. WV Senate Bill 242, which was effective on June 9, 2022, gives protection to farm structures and agritourism type businesses from property maintenance, zoning, building and fire codes, according to Mills.
The county now cannot easily address such property issues. Current county litter regulations cannot be enforced.
“We can’t,” Mills said. “The problem is the litter control ordinance we have for the county that was adopted in December of 2008 isn’t enforceable because we don’t have a county court system; so right now we rely on the state litter control regulations, which are limited. Oftentimes we have to reach out to multiple other agencies to assist with violations. There have been several instances where one property might require five or six different agencies. By adopting the property maintenance code, one person could address those multiple issues.”
Having the IPMC would give the county the tools to address safety violations such as structures unfit for habitation, scrap metal, broken appliances and abandoned vehicles left in yards, sewer issues and other problems through the county magistrate court without the need to establish a county court system, she told the county commission.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said there would have to be five public hearings throughout the county before the county commission could consider IMPC regulations. There would also need to be three public readings of any ordinance before commissioners could vote on it.
“One of the things I want to stress is that farms are excluded,” she added. “In the past, farmers were concerned about IPMC.”
“What we’re proposing to adopt right now is the International Property Maintenance Code, IPMC. At some point we may look at adopting the International Building Code, but at a minimum I feel like we need to start the process with the International Property Maintenance Code.”
The county received $1.5 million in 2022 for state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) grants to help property owners tear down their dilapidated homes and other structures.
“We’ve taken 50 structures down so far with this grant funding,” Mills said. “I have another 100 more to go with this grant money.”
Applications for demolition grants are still being accepted.
The office phone number at the Memorial Building in Princeton is 304-431-8538, and Mills can also be reached at 304-325-6354. She said her email address is lori.mills@mercercountywv.org.
“The state has been good to give us this money, but we need to show our due diligence in trying to make sure houses don’t get into disrepair,” Mills said. “And we can accomplish this by having property maintenance. This is not intended to be a hardship on anyone. We want to work with the citizens and even help folks get resources to repair their homes.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
