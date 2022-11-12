PRINCETON — Funding for a center serving domestic violence victims and electrical work for a home helping men dealing with drug abuse are among the American Rescue Plan applications being considered by the Mercer County Commission.
The county commission considered new American Rescue Plan (ARP) applications after distributing new ARP funding during its November meeting.
One application from the Women’s Center of Mercer County is seeking about $450,000 to construct a domestic violence shelter along Cumberland Road in Bluefield. Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams with the Bluefield Police Department said such a shelter is needed. The nearest domestic violence shelter is in McDowell County, and victims often don’t want to or cannot travel that far.
“They don’t want to drive all the way down to Welch,” Adams told the commissioners. “And it’s on Hemp Hill in the middle of nowhere. They want to leave their family that far away. We’ve been striving to get this for quite a while. Kathy (Rahall with the women’s center) has done a great job. She’s already got the property there in Bluefield on Cumberland Road, she’s already got the property cleared off, she’s got a plan on putting a house there. She’s already got everything drawn up. She’s got a plan for sustainable funding for the buildng for later on. Of course, in domestic violence, a lot of other things come into play, too. You’ve got a lot of individuals with substance abuse in these type of situations.”
“We need that in Mercer County. We need some place where we can put them so they’re not revictimized,” he said.
Puckett said that opioid settlement funds could possibly be used for the project.
In another application, Director Jim McClanahan of the Mercer County Fellowship Home, Inc. in Bluefield submitted a $95,255 ARP request to update the home’s electrical wiring. The home was built in 1927, he said. About 40 to 45 people with addiction problems are aided each year with about 70 percent of them completing the program. The building also does not have air conditioning; this can’t be addressed until the wiring is updated.
Puckett said this application could fall in line with opioid settlement money as well.
Check presentations were the first ARP items on the commission’s agenda.
A $500,000 check was presented to the Mercer County Public Service District for a Nemours water project which will upgrade the area’s water lines and bring fire hydrants to the area.
Recovery Point, which helps men dealing with substance abuse, received $117,000 to help renovate the former Salvation Army citadel in Bluefield. Commissioner Greg Puckett said additional money maybe available later when the county receives funds from settlements from drug companies that manufacture opioids.
Pinnacle Pantry in Bluewell received $14,000 for a freezer so it can accept donations of frozen food. The food bank serves people in the Bluewell, Bramwell, Rock and Montcalm areas out of the Bluewell United Methodist Church.
The Mercer County Health Department was presented $266,000 for a mobile clinic that will let the department take vaccinations and other health services to remote areas.
Princeton Health Care, a nonprofit health care center, received a $250,000 ARP grant to provide road access to a Old Bluefield Road site where a new center will be constructed.
The Wade Center in Bluefield was awarded $59,500 to update its auditorium and cafeteria. The center serves local children with after-school programs and other programs.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
