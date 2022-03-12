BRAMWELL — An historic house that was once only a day away from demolition now has a chance for a new role which will help visitors learn more about life in the coalfields more than a century ago.
The Mercer County Commission recently approved a letter for support to help restore the former home of Dr. William Alexander Holley, MD. In the letter, the commission asked the West Virginia State Historic Preservation Grant Office to consider a request from John Petrulis of Bramwell to help restore the home.
Holley moved to Bramwell in 1892 after earning his medical degree from Howard University. The Mill Creek Coal Mine near Bramwell was opened in 1884, and with several Black coal miners were working in the Pocahontas Coalfields, it was important for them and their families to have a Black physician to meet their health needs, according to the county commission’s letter.
The home’s exterior is worn and faded, but its structure has been stabilized and it still has its original metal roof, John Petrulis said when he visited the home with his wife, Geraldine. He said that they hope to get a $5,000 matching grant so the house’s exterior can be made more presentable.
“It was originally all white,” he recalled. “It used to be a nice little house.”
“People wanted to tear it down for parking for ATVs,” Geraldine added. “We wanted to save it for the history.”
They bought the house in 2018 when they learned that it was up for sale. When it became available, they had less than 24 hours to make the deal, she said.
Parts of the Dr. Holley house had deteriorated, but structural work has been done to help save it.
“It’s not going to fall down,” John said as they started to go inside. “The house isn’t going to fall down at all. It just needs some tender loving care.”
Clapboard salvaged from other Bramwell homes has been used on the house, John pointed out. A whole section of the kitchen was restored.
Inside the house, original woodwork can be seen along with modern drop ceilings and other fixtures. Some of the home’s original furniture is still there. Geraldine said they hope to find more of the home’s furniture or find furniture that’s correct for the time when Holley lived there and treated patients. She pointed out the living room, which could have been the doctor’s waiting room, and the adjoining examination room. Finding photographs taken when the doctor lived there would be helpful.
“We’re hoping people will have pictures so we can make it as authentic as possible,” she said. “And finding things that actually belong in the house would really be great.”
Once the restoration is complete, the house will be open to the public.
“I don’t want to rent it out,” John said. “We want to furnish it with period furniture and let the town use it for tourists.”
Besides maintaining a medical practice, Dr. Holley was active in several professional associations including the State Medical & Dental Association, the National Medical Association and was elected to the Bramwell Town Council.
“While many of his accomplishments included crossing racial barriers, in 1890 he established the King Hiram Lodge #1, Free & Accepted Yorkrite Masons to Bramwell ... the state’s first African American Masonic Lodge,” the commissioners said in their letter.
“In its early years, the King Hiram Lodge met in the meeting halls of other fraternal organizations, but in 1942, the lodge secured a building in nearby Freeman, W.Va.,” the commissioners stated. “Sadly, that wood frame building weathered poorly, and collapsed circa 2005.”
“The Dr. William Alexander Holley home is on the list of historic houses in Bramwell,” the commissioners concluded. “The Mercer County Commission supports the efforts of Mr. Petrulis to save this historic property.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.