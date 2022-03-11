PRINCETON — More than 15 applications seeking American Rescue Plan funding for infrastructure and other projects have been received by the Mercer County Commission.
In February, a link for submitting American Rescue Plan (ARC) grant applications was placed on the Mercer County Commission’s website. The ARC has provided the county commission with $11.4 million in federal aid to help the county recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The county received about $5.7 million of this funding in May 2021.
During the March meeting of the Mercer County Commission, the commissioners were informed that about 15 applications had been submitted.
“I think we got another one today and another yesterday,” Commissioner Bill Archer said Thursday. “They’re starting to come in pretty good, and that’s kind of exciting.”
County Commission President Gene Buckner said meetings would be scheduled so the commission can speak with the applicants and begin the selection process.
“Surely, we’ll look at infrastructure. Clean water, sewer and things of that nature,” Buckner said. “And we have some other things we need to do. People need some help and we’re going to try and help anybody we can.”
Some applications are for projects costing about $25,000 to $30,000 that could be addressed quickly, Archer said. One application from a mobile home park asks for funding to address its “antiquated” wastewater treatment plant.
Other applications for more expensive projects such as water and sewer infrastructure could be partially funded, he added. The commission could work with the county’s public service districts on existing projects.
“We may be able to participate in some of those projects,” Archer said.
The county commission could use ARP funds to participate with the local municipalities on projects. One possibility is the City of Princeton’s project to build a firefighter training facility, he stated.
This could mean joining forces with the City of Bluefield as well as Princeton to fund the training center.
To apply for local ARC funding, go to the Mercer County Commission website. Then go to County Resources in the top bar, and scroll down to Mercer County ARP Application.
