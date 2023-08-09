PRINCETON — Finding possible locations and seeking necessary funding are steps being taken by a task force seeking ways to create a low-cost spay/neuter clinic serving pet owners in Mercer County and the surrounding region.
In July the Mercer County Commission had a special meeting for exploring how to create a new spay/neuter clinic that could help the county address the large numbers of homeless dogs and cats overwhelming the county animal shelter and organizations working to help homeless pets.
Director Stacey Harman of the Mercer County Animal Shelter as well as representatives of organizations such as the Mercer County Humane Society, the Southern Animal League, Second Chance for Cats and A.L.I.VE. spoke about finding a way to create the low-cost clinic. Pet owners with limited incomes often do not get their dogs or cats spayed or neutered because they cannot afford to have it done.
When the meeting concluded a low-cost spay/neuter clinic task force including Elizabeth McDonnell, Barry White, Kathy Tabor, Michelle Cole, Rachel Sawyers, Commissioner Gene Buckner, Danny Dillow from the City of Bluefield, City Manager Mike Webb of Princeton and Director Stacey Harman from the Mercer County Animal Shelter was formed.
Buckner updated his fellow commissioners Tuesday about the task force’s work. Possible financing will need to be discussed at the task force’s next meeting so factors including the clinic’s building, employees, supplies and other needs can be determined.
“We can’t even think about a spay and neuter clinic without knowing where the funds are coming from,” Buckner said.
Commissioner Greg Puckett thanked the task force members for their work.
“I want to keep this a standing agenda item for the next little bit so we’ll have that on the radar,” he said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
