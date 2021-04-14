PRINCETON — Mercer County now has an abandoned and dilapidated building ordinance, so the county commission is seeking people who will to serve on a committee overseeing it when it goes into effect on July 1.
In late March, the Mercer County Commission approved an abandoned and dilapidated building ordinance. The new ordinance uses authority granted by Chapter 7, Article 1, Section 3ff of the West Virginia Code, to address “certain abandoned and severely dilapidated buildings” that can be found standing throughout the county.
County Commission President Gene Buckner emphasized during the third and final public hearing when the ordinance was approved that it deals only with abandoned and dilapidated structures and that it had “nothing to do” with zoning or building permits.
County Commissioner Greg Puckett added during the March hearing that the ordinance would be focusing on burned-out and vacant structures.
The county commission discussed the membership Tuesday of a dilapidated buildings committee. Buckner said the committee will need a building inspector who is also an engineer. The committee will have seven members, and they will include the county’s litter control officer, the sheriff or a deputy with the sheriff’s department, the Mercer County Emergency Services director, a health officer and two at-large members.
Puckett said the county can accept nominations for the at-large members, and people who would like to serve on it can send a letter about their interest and their qualifications.
Application letters should be submitted to the county commission by the end of April, he said.
The address is Mercer County Commission, 1501 West Main Street, Suite 210, Princeton, WV 24740. The hope is to appoint people to the committee during the commission’s May meeting, Puckett said.
