PRINCETON — American Rescue Plan money will be helping the Mercer County Clerk’s Office acquire new voting machines to replace the older machines now being used for local, state and national elections.
In November, the Mercer County Commission approved $241,000 in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding for new voting machines. The commissioners also approved $250,000 from coal severance funds to help buy the machines. County Clerk Verlin Moye said when the ARP funds were approved that his office also had a federal grant from the Help America Vote Act, which is administered by the Secretary of State’s Office. The funds were approved before the county commission voted to have a moratorium on awarding ARP funding until next year.
The money was presented Tuesday to the Clerk’s Office.
The new machines should arrive in time for the 2024 primary, Moye said.
Manufactured by ES&S out of Omaha, Nebraska, the new voting machines have been certified by the Federal Election Commission as well as the (West Virginia) State Election Commission, he said, adding it was the mostly widely used voting system in the country today.
The new machines’ screens will be similar to the ones now being used, Moye said.
There are plans to organize traveling training sessions to familiarize poll workers and the public with the new machines when they arrive, he stated.
