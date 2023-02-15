PRINCETON — A local writer, playwright and performer who was a part of Mercer County’s artistic community for years was honored Tuesday with a resolution from the Mercer County Commission.
The Mercer County Commission voted unanimously to pass a resolution honoring the life of the late Vain Jameson Colby, who passed away on Dec. 31, 2022 at his Bluefield home while watching a movie his husband Jim Jenks, County Commission President Bill Archer said while reading the resolution into the official record.
“Vain, as he was known to legions of his friends in the two Virginias and beyond, always greeted long-time and brand-new friends with his disarming smile accompanied by some playful words of wisdom,” Archer said. “Although he stood more than 6 feet tall, his outgoing mannerisms routinely revealed his disarmingly encouraging demeanour.”
“Vain grew up in a section of McDowell County that many locals call ‘The Patch,’ a section that stretches from Maybeury through Northfork,” Archer said. “While some might consider the term pejorative, the truth was just the opposite. During segregation, African-American students of that section attended the Elkhorn High School in Powhatan while white students attended Elkhorn High School in Switchback. Both schools produced high achievers in all walks of life. With integration, the students of Elkhorn and Elkhorn Elks high schools attended Northfork High School – itself, a legend in West Virginia.”
“Vain grew up in the company of extraordinary individuals and graduated from Northfork High School in 1983, at a time when athletes including WVU greats including David ‘Duck’ Riley, NHS (1974, Russell Todd (NHS 1979) were local celebrities,” Archer read from the resolution. “After serving in the U.S. Army, Vain returned to Mercer County and entered Concord University where he majored in Communications and Theater. Upon graduation, he took a job in the production department at WVVA-TV and rose quickly to becoming Assignments Editor. From there, he joined the Grants Supermarket family in a leadership role.”
“During his 15-plus year stint with WVVA, Vain honed his talents as a television personality and as an actor/playwright, becoming a founding partner of ‘4PALS Productions,’” Archer said. “While with 4PALS, he penned several plays that tackled serious issues with a refreshing tongue-in-cheek satirical style that stripped traditional mores and opened audiences to an entertainingly provocative journey.Through his artistic prose, Vain introduced audiences to the joys and sorrows of life in a kaleidoscope world of all races and in so doing, captured the essential human spirit.”
“Vain lived his life as an open book,” Archer said. “He never met a stranger and tackled any and all adversities with a smile. His contribution to the dramatic arts will remain as a testament to his love of life and his love for all people.”
“Therefore, be it resolved that the Mercer County Commission expresses its heartfelt sympathy to the family and friends and countless others who knew and loved Vain Colby,” Archer read from the resolution. “The message he so soulfully presented through his plays and performances will resonate through those West Virginia hills that he knew and loved so well.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.