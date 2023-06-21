By GREG JORDAN
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — The Mercer County Commission recently passed a resolution honoring the life of a successful businessman who also performed year’s worth of service for his community.
Nick Ameli, one of southern West Virgnia’s most successful businessmen and community servants, passed away on May 8, Mercer County Commission President Bill Archer read into the official record.
“Nick was born in Welch, and the family relocated to Bluewell, Mercer County in the late 1940s when Nick was 10 years old,” Archer read from the proclamation June 13. “The family opened Ameli’s Department Store in Bluewell and immediately became leaders in the growing community.”
Ameli graduated from Beaver High School in 1956, studied at Coyne Electrical School in Chicago, took classes at Notre Dame University in South Bend, Ind. and graduated from American College in Bryn Mawr, PA.
“Nick enjoyed working with his hands, and gained skills in laying tile, plumbing and electrical work by working with his father, Nick Ameli Sr. Upon completing his post-secondary education, he returned home to launch Nick’s Radio & TV, Nick’s Inc., and the Bluewell TV Cable Company. He donated the land for the Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department and was a partner in the development of the Bluefield Sheraton Inn,” Archer read from the proclamation.
Ameli became an active member of the Greater Bluefield Chamber of Commerce, working to develop the Bluefield Coal Show and later spearheading the development of the Better Living Show. In later years, he started a new career with New York Life Insurance but retired from the position on Dec. 11, 2022 due to health reasons.
Ameli also served with the Mercer County Development Authority, Mercer County Landlords Association, the United Way of the Virginias, Bluefield Sales Executive Club, Bluefield Rotary Club, Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the National Financial Advisors.
According to the proclamation, Ameli was known as “The Boss of the Sauce” for Bluefield’s Sons of Italy Italian Heritage Festival, a festival that raised scholarships to help qualified high school and college students. Every year, he created the sauce from a recipe that had been handled down by the Ameli family through generations, Archer read from the proclamation.
“Now, Therefore, Be It Resolved that the Mercer County Commission offers its heartfelt condolences to Nick’s widow, Jeanne Ameli, the Ameli family, as well as Nick’s many friends,” Archer read. “Nick lived to serve his family, his community, his state, nation and the world with the heart of a true servant.”
