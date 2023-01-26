PRINCETON — A resolution recognizing a Mercer County resident who was known throughout the community for his professional skills and his devotion to civic duty was recently honored with a resolution from the Mercer County Commission.
The county commission passed a resolution for the late Jack D. Stafford during its Tuesday meeting.
“One of Mercer County’s most successful and dedicated business, public and community servants, Jack D. Stafford, died Jan. 11, 2023 surrounded by his family,” County Commission President Bill Archer said as he read the resolution into the official record. “He was born on April 19, 1936, graduated from Princeton High School in 1954, earned an undergraduate degree in mathematics and physics from Concord (now) University, and a graduate degree in engineering from North Carolina State University.”
Stafford entered the southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia workforce as a research and development engineer for Celanese Corporation, later served as chief of quality assurance and engineering at North American Aviation and served as assistant commissioner West Virginia State Road Commission, Archer said.
In 1972, during his tenure with the State Road Commission, Stafford Drive in Princeton was named in his honor, according to the resolution.
“After leaving the State Road Commission, Jack served as vice president of Gates Engineering Co. in Beckley. He founded Stafford Consultants Inc. in Princeton and served as chairman, president and CEO of the company until his retirement in 2004,” Archer read from the resolution.
Stafford was active in the community both before and after his retirement.
“He was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church in Princeton, served in the Princeton Rotary Club and was president in 1988-89, was Rotarian of the Year and a Paul Harris Fellow,” Archer said. “He was on the advisory boards of Concord University, Bluefield State University and the WVU School of Engineering. He was serving as a member of the Mercer County Commission’s Building Commission at the time of his death.”
“Now, Therefore, Be It Resolved that the Mercer County Commission expresses its most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the late Jack Stafford,” Archer read from the resolution. “As a private, public and community servant, Jack Stafford served with steadfast honesty and integrity.”
