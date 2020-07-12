PRINCETON — Mercer County residents keep hearing the whistle and bang of fireworks even though the Fourth of July is over, so the county’s fireworks ordinance will be a topic Tuesday during its July meeting.
The Mercer County Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Mercer County Courthouse. A discussion concerning the fireworks ordinance is on the agenda.
In June of 2019, the Mercer County Commission passed an ordinance which sets specific dates and times when fireworks can be fired inside the county limits.
Despite the ordinance, the county commission keeps getting phone calls and messages about fireworks going off at all hours of the day and night
“Yes, I have received several calls earlier this week with concerns about the fireworks ordinance and also the use of fireworks around farm animals, etc.,” Commissioner Bill Archer said.
Commissioner Greg Puckett added that he has received complaints, too, about fireworks going off constantly.
“The problems this year were worse than any time previous year,” he said. “Fireworks going off everywhere. I don’t know if the sales were more, but it certainly seems like it, or maybe the shells are bigger. Hundreds have complained and we have to do something about it. We’ve got to start being respectful of our neighbors.”
In late June this year, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department issued a statement which questioned the fireworks ordinance’s enforcement and adjudication without a county court system in place.
“The Mercer County Commission has not established a court system that will hear cases involving county ordinances,” the press release stated. “Similar ordinances in the past have included barking dogs and loud noise ordinances, which also could not be enforced. The commission does not have a system in place to hear cases involving infraction of these ordinances.”
This statement had, in bold, all-caps text, “A county court must be established to enforce these ordinances.”
The Sheriff’s Office said the county magistrate court has refused to hear cases involving county ordinances due to the fact they are not based on state code.
Puckett said Friday that the magistrate system is allowed to enforce the ordinance.
When the Sheriff’s Office questioned how the ordinance could be enforced, the West Virginia Supreme Court was consulted. The court replied, and among its final lines, there was, “The Mercer County Commission will hear cases involving alleged violations.”
Archer said that to his understanding, by State Code the county commission can only sit as a judge on tax matters when somebody wants to challenge their taxes.
“We can actually hear that and decide yea or nay,” he said, recalling that the state limited all other county court matters in the 1970s.
Citizens can physically attend Tuesday’s county commission. Members of the public will be required to wear a mask, Archer said.
“I don’t know how much we can actually do, but we’ll discuss (fireworks ordinance) and see if there is any kind of resource,” he said. “I’ve done additional research, but we still have our work cut out for us.”
The ordinance sets specific dates and times when fireworks can be set off in the county. They include:
— New Year’s Eve during the hours of 9 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.
— New Year’s Day during the hours of 12 a.m. and 12:30 a.m.
— June 24 through July 7 (10 days prior and three days after Independence Day) between the hours of 9 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.
— July 5 between midnight and 12:30 a.m.
Violation of the ordinance is a misdemeanor offense carrying a fine up to $500.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
