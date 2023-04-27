PRINCETON — A proposal for in-kind contributions that will help pay for major projects that will restore one Mercer County lake’s dam and drain another lake while its dam is undergoing restoration was approved recently by the Mercer County Commission.
Federal funding is being sought for restoring the dams at Dan Hale Reservoir and Glenwood Recreation Park.
“Just want to let the public know that we are continually working on the restoration of Dam 15 which is the Dan Hale Reservoir and also Dam 14 which is in Glenwood Park,” Commissioner Greg Puckett said Tuesday during a meeting at the Mercer County Courthouse. “And those are in a constant state of investigation right now with all the permitting and everything else.”
When money become available, work on the restoration projects can proceed.
“We are going to be, if all moves well, be moving to our construction phase once we have secured the funding,” Puckett said. “We had a meeting this morning. It is estimated that the dam restoration for Dam 15 is going to be about $6 million and we estimate it’s going to be between $4 million to $5 million for the Glenwood project.”
The Dan Hale project will be done first.
“It’s going to be lowered 10 feet so you don’t take away from the water reservoir because that’s where the PSD pulls the most water from,” Puckett stated. “It’s a great clear water source, so we’re going to lower the dam about 10 feet to do dam restoration.”
The Glenwood Park project will be the second project.
“That will require full draining of the lake, so the lake will be dry for at least one year. We just want to let everybody know that up front,” Puckett stated. “We will consistently tell everyone how that process is going to work. We will work with the DEP (Department of Environmental Protect) to resolve any fishing issues.”
Puckett had a proposal for how the county could meet its in-kind match for any federal funding.
“There will be a lot of discussion between now and then; but what we have to do, we have to establish an in-kind rate,” he said. “We can use the meetings we go to, we can use the meetings the public attends, anything like that as an in-kind rate that goes into the march for the funding we receive from the federal government.”
“The proposal is the in-kind rate we can charge, and we’re going to propose to the feds is $25 per person per hour every time that we meet; so then we can go back seven years, we can go back to the time this process started,” Puckett said.
Buildings where meetings about the projects are conducted could be figured into the in-kind match, he said.
“We’re also going to shoot for 29 cents per square foot of the square footage of the building that was donated to have those the meetings because that square footage can also be used as an in-kind match and it will escalate the amount of money that we get,” Puckett said. “And that can also be done on a per hourly basis. We can include parking lots. We can include full-scale buildings. If we have it at a large facility, obviously that goes very well towards that match.”
“I’m making the proposal that we establish that rate $25 per person per hour, 29 cents per square foot per hour of the facility where we have that (meeting)” he concluded.
The county commission passed the proposal unanimously.
“We should know in the next 45 to 60 days if the funding will be available for the construction phase, Puckett said. “And hopefully we’ll start moving on that construction within the next year on the Dan Hale part and two years for Glenwood Park, and we’re hopeful that will only be drained for one year.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
