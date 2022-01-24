PRINCETON – Mercer County’s commissioners are planning to take another look at building an amphitheater for the Glenwood Recreation Park.
The commission’s plan is to build an amphitheater for outdoor music festivals and other events. This facility would be located in the park’s central field where a stage once stood.
In August 2021, the Mercer County Commission received three bids to construct an amphitheater for Glenwood Park, but all of the bids were too high. The bids ranged from a low of $231,801 to a high of $369,000, Commission President Gene Buckner said then.
Each bid was over the project’s original estimates. The commissioners believed that the high cost of lumber and building supplies was the problem.
Buckner said the county could not spend more than $300,000 to build a stage for Glenwood Park.
During a music festival hosted at the park in August 2021, the commission had to rent a stage and sound system. It cost the county about $48,000, and the majority of that cost was for the performers, Buckner said.
Buckner and Commissioner Bill Archer proposed during the county commission’s January meeting to rebid the stage project and using a different design that could be expanded later. Most touring musicians have their own sound systems and people to operate them, Buckner said.
“I think what we should do is take the drawings that we have and have them cut down to where we can afford a contractor to rebid these drawings and see if we can get them off the ground,” Buckner said.
In the past, Glenwood Park’s central field has had major outdoor concerts. Buckner said the field could “easily” have 3,000 to 5,000 people.
The commission has been asked about whether Mercer County Vo-Tech students could build the stage. Buckner said the county was not comfortable with using students due to liability issues, and was unsure whether the Mercer County Board of Education would allow students to work on such a project.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said that he disagreed with the idea of building a smaller stage and expanding it later.
“If you aim low, you get low,” he stated. The bids submitted in August 2021 came when “lumber was more valuable than gold,” he added.
Puckett said that four major events were scheduled the same weekend as the music festival, and that the people who attended the Glenwood Park event thought it was “first rate.”
If the amphitheater is downsized, it could affect would types of events the park could host, such as weddings, and limits the availability of what acts could perform there, Puckett said. With a suitable stage, the park could become a “year round” venue.
“I would rebid it out to see what the baseline is,” Puckett stated. Then the county could see if the cost will be lower, especially if the cost of materials has decrease since the project was first put out to bid in June 2021.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.