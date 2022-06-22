PRINCETON — A respected Mercer County coach who passed away in late May was honored recently with a resolution by the Mercer County Commission.
During its June meeting, the county commission passed a resolution honoring the late Jeffrey Richard Boyles, who passed away on May 28.
Reading the resolution into the official record, County Commissioner Bill Archer described Boyles as “one of Mercer County’s most beloved and respected educators.”
“Jeff, as he was known to his many friends, was a three-sport star athlete at Princeton Senior High School. He went on to star in the collegiate ranks as a four-year starting quarterback at Concord (now) University,” Archer read. “He earned first team All WVIAC honors and was named ‘Offense Player of the Year’ both in 1977.”
While still a student at Concord, Boyles “married his elementary, high school and college sweetheart, Ginny,” Archer read. “Together, they raised a family filled with love for all people and living things.”
After Boyles earned his college degree, he entered into the profession of public education and taught history at Mercer County public schools, mostly at Bluefield High School, according to the resolution. While at BHS he shared his love of athletics as a coach on the Beaver football and basketball teams.
“While the competition may have been intense in both and defeat, Jeff managed to face all challenges with a smile,” Archer read.
After retiring from teaching in 2015, Boyles continued to work with young people through Mercer County Schools as a graduation coach where he worked primarily with at-risk young people to encourage them to remain in school and graduate.
“Throughout his career as a teacher and coach, Jeff made a positive impact on the loves of countless young people,” Archer read. “Now, Therefore, Be It Resolved that the Mercer County Commission expresses heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Jeff Boyles and offers its appreciation for the many young lives Jeff made a positive impact on throughout his life.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
