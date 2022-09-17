PRINCETON — New American Rescue Plan applications covering projects including infrastructure, drug addiction treatment, a food pantry, a mobile health clinic and improvements for a center offering after school programs were submitted recently to the Mercer County Commission.
The Mercer County Commission has been distributing grants from $11.5 million the county has received in American Rescue Plan Act funding. One ARP check presentation made Sept. 13 during the county commission’s monthly meeting will help install four new bus stops; two new stops will be in Bluewell with the other two in the Town of Bramwell and in Brushfork.
“It will just help our town a lot,” said Skip Crane with the Bluewell Improvement Association, who added that funding from the Hugh I. Shott Foundation and the Community Foundation is helping the project as well. The City of Bluefield has offered to help install some of the bus stops.
“This will be put to good use,” Crane said. “Thank you guys.”
The county commission then heard presentations about new projects submitting applications for ARP grant money. The first, for $500,000, addresses Mercer County Public Service District project to upgrade the water system running from Nemours to Pocahontas, Va. Upgrading the water pipelines will give that area fire protection and replace water lines that date back from the Pocahontas Fuel days, according to Mike Kennett with the Mercer County PSD.
On the Virginia side of the state line, the Tazewell County PSD would coordinate with the Mercer County PSD to upgrade the local water system, Kennett said. The APR money would be spent on preparing design documents and getting the project ready for bid. It would serve 142 customers on the West Virginia side, and working with Tazewell County would help keep water rates down.
A second ARP application came from Recovery Point, which operates a center on Preston Street in Bluefield. The center provides long-term drug and alcohol rehabilitation.
Program Director Joshua Farmer told the three commissioners that Recovery Point was not able to keep its beds filled during the COVID-19 pandemic, going from serving about 60 men to 24.
Recovery Point has purchased the former Salvation Army Citadel on Highland Avenue in Bluefield and plans to move there, Farmer said, but the building needs renovations including a fire sprinkler system, fire doors and LED lighting. Farmer said his organization has received $80,000 from the Hugh I. Shott Foundation, and needs about another $217,000.
County Commission President Gene Buckner asked Farmer if the move to Highland Avenue was a “long-standing project,” and Farmer replied that Recovery Point has not plans to leave Mercer County. Commissioner Bill Archer said the program is needed because the local drug epidemic continues to increase.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said the moving into the former Salvation Army building was “great for you guys.” He then asked if Recovery Point could take a grant in stages, and pointed out that money from a statewide lawsuit against opioid manufacturers could be available later this year.
“We should know more about it by the end of October,” Puckett said.
A third ARP application came from Pinnacle Pantry, which is seeking $14,000. Terry Keller, a representative of the pantry, said fundraisers and donation keep the organization going, and hopes to start offering perishable food. The Bluewell United Methodist Church provides a building and utilities, he said.
A fourth ARP application, this one for $260,000 would pay for a mobile health clinic. Administrator Bonnie Allen with the Mercer County Health Department said that buying a mobile clinic would let her department serve the county’s outlying areas by offering vaccinations, health education and other services. It would have an examination room, a lab area and space for registering patients.
“During COVID, so many people and a lot of the elderly people were so wary about getting out,” Allen told the commissioners. The health department sought another grant, but it was canceled because money became unavailable.
Keith Gunnoe, Mercer County’s director of emergency services, asked if the mobile clinic could be used during emergencies. Allen replied that it could be used to provide first aid.
Another new ARP application was submitted by the Princeton Health Care Center. Administrator Stephanie Compton said Princeton Health Care said that the facility, which employs 160 to 170 people across the county, was “hit very hard” with COVID before testing was available. The majority of the nonprofit rest home’s rooms are semi-private. It was decided that a new, state-of-the art facility was needed.
A site for a new Princeton Health Care facility along Old Bluefield-Princeton Road has been purchased, Compton said, and the project needs $250,000 to create road access. The current plan is to move out of the Princeton Health Care facility off Courthouse Road, and there are no plans yet for that property.
The Wade Center in Bluefield submitted a $58,000 ARP application to help renovate the center’s kitchen and auditorium. The center provides after school activities, hot meals and weekend food bags for about 50 children. There is also a waiting list, Director Betty Brainerd said.
Besides school activities, the Wade Center has offered gardening, had chickens, and is working to partner the Blue Ridge Bee Company in Princeton to have bees. There is also a therapy dog and a therapy rabbit to help the children, Brainerd said.
“I applaud you for what you’ve done,” Bailey said.
After hearing the proposals from new applicants, the county commission proceeded to approve three American Rescue Plan grants. One was $71,250 to the Mercer County Public Service District to pay for preliminary design work on a regional sewer system.
This sewer system would link Matoaka, Lashmeet and surrounding communities down to the county’s Lake Bottom area, Archer said. The plan would include a wastewater treatment plant near Lake Bottom. The project is being studied.
The commissioners unanimously approved an application from the Mercer County Clerk’s Office for $180,122 to help pay for new voting machines. County Clerk Verlin Moye said that he was also applying for a federal Help America Vote Grant through the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office for additional money. The plan is to buy 160 new voting machines for $900,000.
Moye said his office could apply for another American Rescue Plan grant if there is any shortfall in funding.
The City of Princeton received a $38,460 ARP grant to pay for a hazmat trailer with equipment such as jaws of life. City Manager Mike Webb told the commissioners that the equipment can be used throughout the county.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
