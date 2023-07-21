PRINCETON — A public hearing scheduled for July 26 will give Mercer County residents an opportunity to speak about plans for developing around 400 acres of land near Princeton.
The Mercer County Commission will conduct the public hearing at 6 p.m., July 26, at the Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton. The meeting will be in the courtroom of Circuit Court Judge William Sadler.
In June, the county commission passed two resolutions for developing about 400 acres of land as sites for sports facilities as well as commercial development.
The site, less than mile from the Interstate 77 and U.S. Route 460 interchange, is between Pisgah Road and Halls Ridge Road.
One resolution called for the county commission to set up a TIF district. TIF stands for Tax Increment Financing.
Jordan Maynor, assistant director of the Economic Development Authority of Mercer County, said that the commission’s resolutions let it set a boundary, geographically, in order to take a baseline property tax and then once development happens on that property, the commission can take the margin, the increment, and the growth of those taxes, and the commission can bond that out for financing for the development.”
The second resolution is this one for an economic opportunity development district, he stated.
“Basically, instead of taking real estate taxes and the growth there, you take the growth in sales tax which property we’re talking about has a baseline of 0 sales tax currently; so once the development happens, there will be growth in sales taxes, and conservatively you can take projections on those over 30 years and bond those out for financing,” Maynor said when the resolutions were passed.
Part of the planned development would let Mercer County become a venue for an industry that brings tourists to the region. Maynor said projects on the land would be sports/creation as well as commercial.
The sports/recreation side of the plans include baseball and softball in the youth travel sports industry, which is a multi-billion industry that brings in visitors traveling with sports teams and tourists every year, he said.
