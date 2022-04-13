PRINCETON — A new fire training tower, new roofing for an historic train station, a study for a new recreation park and work toward connecting a mobile home park lacking wastewater treatment to a public service district were among the first American Rescue Plan applications approved Tuesday by the Mercer County Commission.
The American Rescue Plan (ARP) has provided the Mercer County Commission with $11.4 million in federal aid to help the county recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The county has received about $5.7 millions of this funding in May 2021, and starting taking local applications in February this year.
The county has received about 28 ARP applications. Commissioners considered six of these applications during their April meeting at the Mercer County Courthouse. Each application was considered and voted on separately.
The first application was from the Bluefield Sanitary Board for a $875,000 wastewater treatment project serving the Brushfork area. It would serve around 100 people, said Commissioner Bill Archer.
“Those people have had concerns for a very long time,” Archer said later. “The citizens from that area are very vocal about their concerns. I’ve been hearing that since I was first elected five years ago.”
County Commission President Gene Buckner said that he thought the Brushfork project “was well deserved” and that in some cases, residents faced “living in sewage.”
Commissioner Greg Puckett said that the Brushfork project could be paid for with monies from the new Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which was approved five months ago, instead of the county’s $11.4 million in ARP funds. Puckett said these federal funds are now available.
“So, just a few months ago, Congress passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” Puckett said. “And that laws gives millions of dollars, $7.1 billion, to water and sewer infrastructure projects across the country; and that’s one of the major issues we have in Mercer County. The thing with me, we received $5.7 million of a total of $11.4 (million). That’s what Mercer County will receive. We do not have to allocate these monies until the end of 2024 and we do not have to spend them until the end of 2026. If there are other monies that are readily available that we’re now eligible to go after, we should be going after those monies and being conservative with the monies we have.”
Buckner questioned how long it would take to get these federal funds for the Brushfork project. Archer withdrew the Brushfork application.
The county commission then unanimously approved $115,000 to the Coal Heritage Area Authority for repairs to the historic Bramwell Train Depot. The roof has been having frequent leaks and damage inflicted by carpenter bees, Archer said. Archer recused himself from voting because he serves on the Coal Heritage board of directors.
An application for $600,000 to address an antiquated wastewater treatment plant serving the Green Acres area near Princeton was approved by the county commission. Archer said that $600,000 is what the Oakvale Public Service District estimated would be needed to stop the system’s pollution, stabilize the situation and work on other funding to connect the area to its system.
“It’s a step,” Archer said. “It’s not the entire journey. At this point, it’s part of the journey.”
Another ARP application for $25,000 was approved to help fund a training tower for firefighters. The cities of Princeton and Bluefield have each contributed $25,000 to the fire training center project.
The Mercer County Economic Development Authority received $100,000 for an ongoing study about a potential sports complex at Exit 9 off Interstate 77. The authority has about 100 acres that could be developed for the project, Archer said.
The smallest ARP application addressed Tuesday was $41,000 for Operation Compassion, which is based at the Oakvale Road Church of God. The funding, which was approved, will purchase a new freezer. Besides serving the Oakvale Road area, Operation Compassion also distributes food to other organizations serving the needy, Archer said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.