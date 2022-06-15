PRINCETON — A new round of American Rescue Plan grants were presented Tuesday to Mercer County applicants planning to spend the federal funds on everything from park renovations to advanced life support ambulances.
The Mercer County Commission presented the checks during its regular monthly meeting. Mercer County has been providing grants funded by $5.7 million of $11.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding.
The monies do not have to be allocated until 2024 and they do not have to be spent until 2026, Commissioner Greg Puckett said previously.
Commissioner Bill Archer said this was the second time ARC checks have been distributed, but Tuesday the format was changed to have more public presentations.
Representatives of each recipient attended the meeting to receive their funding. The following grants were distributed:
• The Bluefield Sanitary Board received a $260,000 grant for a Brushfork sewer project.
• The National Coal Heritage Area Authority was presented a $115,000 grant for renovations at the Bramwell Visitors Center.
• Grants of $107,054 were presented to the Bluefield Rescue Squad and the Princeton Rescue Squad for the purchase of advanced life support ambulances.
• A $25,000 grant was awarded to the Town of Athens for renovations at the town’s park.
• Glenwood Recreation Park received a $60,000 grant to resurface the park’s tennis courts and create pickle ball courts.
• An expansion project for buying properties adjacent Glenwood Recreation Park to create a permanent site for the Mercer County Fair was awarded $280,000.
The county commission is currently reviewing ARP applications from other entities around the county.
“It’s pretty nice and I think we’re trying to do the best we can,” Archer said about the ongoing grants process.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
