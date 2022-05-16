PRINCETON – Creating a permanent home for the Mercer County Fair and providing new ambulances to area rescue squads were among the American Rescue Plan grants approved last week by the Mercer County Commission.
Mercer County has been providing grants funded by $5.7 million of $11.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding.
The monies do not have to be allocated until 2024 and they do not have to be spent until 2026, Commissioner Greg Puckett said.
During their regular monthly meeting May 11, the commissioners approved several ARP grants for different projects.
The funding awards included:
• A $280,000 grant was approved to purchase 30 acres of property adjacent to Glenwood Recreational Park.
The property, which is in three parcels, will be used to create a permanent location for the Mercer County Fair, according to Puckett.
The county fair has been held on the grounds of PikeView High School in recent years. Glenwood Park would be a new location for the summer gathering.
• A $260,000 grant from the Bluefield Sanitary Board for a sewer project in Brushfork.
• A $60,000 grant for the restoration of Glenwood Recreation Park’s tennis courts and the construction of a pickle ball court.
• The National Coal Heritage Area Authority received $115,000 to renovate the Bramwell Visitors Center.
• A $215,108 grant was approved to purchase two COVID-specific ambulances.
The Bluefield Rescue Squad and the Princeton Rescue Squad will each receive a new ambulance.
• The Town of Athens received a $25,000 grant for Athens Town Park renovations.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
