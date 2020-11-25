PRINCETON — Whether a county commission Facebook page is worth having was a topic for discussion Tuesday during a special Mercer County Commission meeting.
The county commission conducted a special meeting on Facebook and Zoom to address agenda items including a project statement for a new Glenwood Park Amphitheater stage and selecting a consultant for a proposed county convention center. The agenda’s last item was a discussion about the commission’s Facebook page and website.
County Commission President Gene Buckner put the Facebook page and website on the agenda.
“The reason I put it on there is during this last campaign our Facebook page was pretty ugly. All three of us try our best to do what’s right for this county. For somebody that don’t know and don’t try to intercede and find what’s really happening in this county to put things on Facebook and bash our commission without doing his homework, I think it’s a shame that we have people that follow that kind of rhetoric and I don’t think our commissions deserves it. I have nothing against our website. I think we need our website, but I think as far as our Facebook, I think we need to just leave the Facebook out of our commission.”
Thinking for a moment, Commissioner Greg Puckett said he understood Buckner’s opinion about Facebook and the rhetoric users can leave on the county’s page.
“Well, as someone who was on the bad side of a lot of rhetoric, and who has a commission page as well as our basic page. I don’t like it, either. I hate it, but I also believe that Facebook is a very useful tool,” Puckett said. “Unfortunately, because of guidelines as public entities, we can’t censor it, we can’t bring anything off of it, we can’t do anything about it. “
Puckett then said that eliminating the commission’s Facebook page would be even worse. Even though many comments are negative, there are positive aspects, too; and it’s a good interactive way to communicate with the public.
Commissioner Bill Archer said that Facebook continues to be “a broadly accepted away to distribute information whether you like it or not.”
“It’s a social media platform and some people go onto it to hear the bad stuff more so than the good stuff,” Archer stated.
While there are people who use Facebook for negative reasons, there are others that understand how some negative comments are written just to be negative, he added.
No action was taken Tuesday about the county’s Facebook page.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
