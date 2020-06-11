PRINCETON — How Bluefield Regional Medical Center’s pending closure could impact the county’s appeal to outside businesses and potential residents was a topic Wednesday at the Mercer County Commission.
The Princeton Community Hospital Board of Directors announced May 29 that Bluefield Regional Medical Center’s inpatient and ancillary services by July 30. This closure will impact about 340 of the hospital’s employees. The PCH board members said when the closing was announced that they were working with state and federal authorities to open “a provider-based emergency department on the BRMC campus.” Associated physician practices will keep operating at BRMC.
Mercer County’s commissioners discussed the closure during their June meeting. The hospital’s closure could impact taxes, property values, and the economic impact losing a health care facility can bring.
“Basically, we wanted to address the fact that we acknowledge the severity of the loss of that hospital,” Commissioner Greg Puckett said later. “We were notified when the decision had been made and like everybody else, we have concerns about the loss of jobs and its long-term impact on the individual as well as the bottom line of the county.”
Hospitals are one of the assets prospective businesses look for when they check out a new location.
“When people look to do analyses of what services are in a community, when individuals or companies look at a specific geographical area, they want to know they’ll have services available,” Puckett said. “If you do not have specific services, other communities may get those opportunities. They look at school infrastructure, and they look at laws and regulations. We’ve got to make sure we can provide those options. That’s my main concern.”
The hope is that BRMC’s buildings, which have had renovations, can attract other medical opportunities, he said.
