PRINCETON — In about 45 days, sewer customers with the Green Valley-Glenwood Public Service District will see an increase in their monthly bills.
After a public hearing, the Mercer County Commission approved a sewer rate increase for the Green Valley-Glenwood PSD. The PSD’s attorney, William S. Winfrey II, told that commissioners that the PSD has not had a sewer rate increase in almost 10 years. The new rate would go into effect in approximately 45 days.
Winfrey said later that the current average sewer bill that Green Valley-Glenwood PSD customers pay is $18.56 a month. This will go up to about $22.68 a month.
The commissioners approved the rate increase unanimously.
State law regulating how public service districts can seek rate increases has changed, Winfrey stated.
“West Virginia Code 16-13A-9 changed just a few years ago. Now if you have a public service district that has more than 4,000 combined customers and more than $4.5 million in combined revenue, you no longer go to the (West Virginia) Public Service Commission for rate increases or public convenience necessity to build new water/sewer facilities,” he said. “Now you go to the Mercer County Commission. It’s the Mercer County Commission that oversees the setting of rates.”
The Green Valley-Glenwood PSD hired an accountant to go in and look at the rates “because they have to be justified,” Winfrey said. “You just can’t pick a rate out of the air.”
The law states that the new rate cannot go into effect for at least 45 days. If 25 percent of the PSD’s customers do not like the rate, they would have to file a lawsuit in Mercer County Circuit Court, Winfrey said.
Nobody spoke at the public hearing Tuesday.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.