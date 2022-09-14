PRINCETON — A resolution honoring the life of the late Gilbert E. “Gene” Bailey, educator, state delegate and civic leader, was unanimously approved Tuesday by the Mercer County Commission.
Bailey passed away Sept. 8 at the age of 89. Commissioner Bill Archer read a resolution honoring Bailey’s life into the official record.
“Mr. Bailey was educated in Mercer County and was a graduate of Concord (now) University,” Archer said. “At about the age of 15, Mr. Bailey discovered a passion for agriculture in 1948 when he started working at Holly Hill Nursery. During his 20-year tenure as an ornamental horticulture and social studies teacher in Mercer County Schools, Mr. Bailey shared his love of plant and animal husbandry with his student, and eventually – in 1964– developed the Bluestone Nursery and Christmas Tree Farm that he operated until his passing.”
After leaving the teaching profession, Bailey continued his dedication to local education as a member of the Mercer County Board of Education and with the Mercer County Extension Service.
“He also served as a member of the board of directors of the National Christmas Tree Association and edited a newsletter for the West Virginia Christmas Christmas Tree Industry from 1963 to the present, Archer said.
Bailey was also a delegate in the state legislature during the 1980s and early 1990s.
“While in office, Delegate Bailey chaired the Higher Education Subcommittee, served on the Finance Committee, the College Budget Subcommittee and served as vice-chair of the Agricultural Committee,” Archer read from the resolution. “In addition to his service to the state legislature, he also served on the Mercer County Board of Health as well as the Princeton City Council, where he was twice selected to serve as mayor.”
Bailey was also active in his community.
“In addition to is work in public service, Gene worked tirelessly on behalf of his community through Melrose Community Church as well as the Spanishburg Ruritan Club,” Archer said. “While he was an ardent Democrat in his political beliefs, he was also close friends with many Republicans if they sincerely shared his love of community and public service.”
County Commission President Gene Buckner said he had known Bailey for about 10 years, adding he was a good person to call when there were questions about the school board.
“He stood for what he believed and was a great believer in what he was doing,” Buckner said.
Archer said that he first encountered Gene Bailey in the early 1980s while dealing with the Legislature for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. Bailey would often call him about getting announcements in the newspaper or call him about performing at Christmas events with fellow musician Karl Miller.
“I know he is enjoying time with his family and mine in Heaven,” he said.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said that Gene Bailey had a way of bringing people together.
Bailey was among “the very few people you can look at in our community who have left a legacy,” Puckett said.
