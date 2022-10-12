PRINCETON — Money for engineering a regional sewer project and for renovations at a center offering after school programs were among the projects benefiting Tuesday from American Rescue Plan grants.
The Mercer County Commission presented American Rescue Plan (ARP) grants Tuesday to the Mercer County Public Service Commission and the City of Princeton.
Chairman Mike Kennett of the Mercer County PSD said the $71,250 grant will pay for a regional sewer project’s preliminary engineering. Featuring a water treatment plant in the Lake Bottom area, the system could eventually serve communities including Hiawatha, Matoaka, Spanishburg and Kegley.
The City of Princeton’s $38,465 grant will fund a regional hazardous materials (hazmat) response trailer, Chief Matt Mould of the Princeton Fire Department said. The city is contributing half of the trailer’s cost, and will help maintain a high level of response for hazardous materials emergencies.
After the check presentations, the county commission unanimously approved several ARP applications.
The commissioner approved a $500,000 grant for the Mercer County PSD for a water project in the Nemours area. It is a joint project with the Tazewell County PSD, which is funding about half the project, according to Kennett. The project will provide fire hydrants and reduce “significant water loss.” It will serve at least 133 customers.,=
In a second ARP grant, the commissioners approved $117,000 for Recovery Point, which provides substance abuse rehabilitation. Executive Director Reggie Jones of Recovery Point West Virginia said his organization has purchased the former Salvation Army building on Highland Avenue in Bluefield, and the funds are needed to help renovate it. Jones said that Recovery Point has also received money from the Hugh I. Shott Foundation.
Commissioner Greg Puckett said additional funds could be found for the facility’s renovations when settlement money from state lawsuits against opioid manufacturers becomes available. He recommended a $100,000 grant, and Commissioner Bill Archer moved to raise the grant to $117,000, and it was approved unanimously.
The commission also unanimously approved a $14,000 ARP grant for the Pinnacle Pantry, which serves the Bluewell area at the Bluewell United Methodist Church. The grant will be used to purchase a freezer so the pantry can accept frozen foods donations.
The Princeton Health Care Center received a $250,00 ARP grant. Cassie Evans, director of marketing and public relations for the Princeton Health Care Center, said the center was a non-profit nursing facility. It has 116 semi-private rooms, but the pandemic has shown that more private rooms are needed. To do this, a new center will be built on land along old Bluefield Princeton Road. The land was purchased for $600,000.
The center applied for a $250,000 grant to pay for road access. County Commission President Gene Buckner asked what would be done with the old facility. Evans said no decision had been made, and Buckner suggested mental health service.
“That’s a great suggestion,” Evans said.
The Wade Center in Bluefield received a $59,000 ARP grant to renovate its auditorium and kitchen. Executive Director Betty Brainerd said the Wade Center provides services including heathy snacks and hot meals to over 50 children. The Shott Foundation has provided funds for renovating the restrooms and other facilities.
In other business, the county commission unanimously approved $6,000 for the City of Bluefield to help pay for a new portable skating rink that will be used during the Christmas season. City Ambassador Marie Blackwell said that in 2021, Bluefield was designated West Virginia’s Christmas City. The grant will be paid from the county’s hotel/motel tax.
Brian Tracey, executive director of the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation, requested $4,250 to help produce three music shows during the Christmas season. The grant was approved unanimously and will be paid out of the hotel/motel tax.
In other business, Buckner commented on Commission Bill Archer’s recent decision to cut his hair, which he has been allowing to grow. Archer’s wife, Evonda, passed away on Oct. 3, 2019. For the three years since his loss, Archer remained diligent about doing his duty as a county commissioner.
“During that time, Bill never failed. Never took time off. Always did his job. I fussed at him several times that he needed to take some time off,” Buckner recalled.
Archer started growing his hair, and Buckner said that he never asked his fellow commissioner about the reason behind it.
“Now to make it public, Bill grew his hair out of respect for his wife,” Buckner said. “She died of cancer. Bill grew his hair and had it cut to make a wig for somebody who didn’t have hair. I admire him. He’s a great friend, he’s a great commissioner. He cares about people more than he does himself.”
Puckett said he also admired his fellow commissioner’s act.
“Thanks for dedicating to our county,” he said.
“It’s going to a child,” Archer said of his donation. “I’d do it again.”
