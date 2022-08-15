PRINCETON — A $1 million American Rescue Plan grant unanimously approved Monday by the Mercer County Commission will help bring a natural gas pipeline that will help fuel economic development along John Nash Boulevard.
The county commission met in special session to consider an American Rescue Plan (ARP) application from the Mercer County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA) to extend a natural gas pipeline to the Cumberland Industrial Park, which is located near Exit 1 of Interstate 77.
After Commissioner Greg Puckett made a motion and Commissioner Bill Archer seconded it, the commission went into executive session and spoke with Jordan Manor, a contractural employee with the development authority. About 20 minutes later, the commission went back into a public session and unanimously approved a $1 million ARP grant for the natural gas project.
Puckett said the MCEDA will not receive the grant money in one lump sum, but over a period of years as the project moves forward.
The $1 million grant is the largest the county commission has approved since about $11.4 million was allocated to the county from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county recently received the remaining $5.7 million of these federal monies.
“We’ve got the full $11.4 million now,” Puckett said after the meeting. “We’re very cautious about how we spend these funds and want to invest them wisely. We have until 2026 to completely spend them.”
The project is being leveraged through a Congressional allocation through the office of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., he said.
“They have reached out to ask the county for a local match so we had an investment,” Puckett said. “We are happy that these funds will help increase the capacity to bring more economic development.”
Archer said that the grant will help the county in terms of creating jobs and business opportunities.
“It’s a million dollars. It’s not like you sign a check for $10 to the Girl Scouts. It’s a major commitment on behalf of the county so we’re trusting the economic development authority to bring this through because of the impact of the impact, long term, on that park out there,” he stated.
Including the grant approved Monday, the county commission has distributed $4,636,740 in American Rescue Plan grants since April 12.
“For many years, the county commission, the development authority and others have been trying to figure out a way to open an economic development corridor along John Nash Boulevard,” said John O’Neal, executive director of the Development Authority of Mercer County.
The project involves running a natural gas line down John Nash Boulevard all the way to the Cumberland Industrial Park, O’Neal said. There are over 100 homes and existing businesses there that could benefit from the gas line, and it would open up the Exit 1 area off Interstate 77 for more businesses and residential development.
“The overall project is $6 million,” O’Neal said.
Funding for the natural gas line includes $3 million in federal earmarks from Sen. Capito, $2 million from the governor’s office and now a $1 million commitment from the Mercer County Commission, O’Neal said. The project is now fully funded.
“We’re not ready to break ground yet, but we’re getting close to the point where the project is going to take off,” O’Neal stated. “This is just another example of good things happening in Mercer County. We’ve got many people pulling the rope in the same direction in Mercer County.”
