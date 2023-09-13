PRINCETON — Starting early next year, the 911 fee on Mercer County’s residential telephone bills will increase by 75 cents so the 911 service can afford to acquire and keep the equipment necessary for answering emergency calls.
The Mercer County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to allow Mercer County 911 Communications to begin increasing monthly landline fees.
In July, 911 Director Robert Hoge asked the commission to consider the rate increase. He said the request would be the 911 Center’s second increase since it was started back in 1992. The county’s 911 service and other services across the country have been losing landline customers. Collections were down and the number of customers were both down about 25 percent while operating costs have increased by almost 26 percent over the last six to seven years.
Five public hearings about the 911 fee proposal were conducted in locations including Spanishburg, Oakvale, Princeton, Bluewell and Green Valley. A total of three people came to these hearings, Commission Greg Puckett said later.
Hoge said after the meeting Tuesday that the new rates would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.
“It will increase the fees for landline and voiceover IP phone service by 75 cents a year, per line, per year for the next five years,” he stated.
The 911 landline fee for businesses will increase as well.
“It will go from $3 to $8 for businesses for the first eight lines and a dollar per line after that,” Hoge said.
Having the increased fees will help purchase new equipment for the 911 emergency call center.
“It will allow us to be able to upgrade our equipment and keep state-of-the-art equipment so we can continue to receive calls,” Hoge stated.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
